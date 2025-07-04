‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ REVIEW: Abhishek Bachchan anchors a gentle tale of abandonment, healing, and unlikely friendship

Director Madhumita returns to familiar ground with ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’, a Hindi-language adaptation of her own acclaimed 2019 Tamil film ‘K.D.’ (Karuppu Durai).

At its heart, the story remains a deeply human one: an elderly man, discarded by his family, finds purpose and joy in an unlikely friendship with a child. But this version, starring Abhishek Bachchan as the titular Kaalidhar, shifts the tone in a way that is both emotionally satisfying and gently bittersweet, if a little too restrained for its own good.

In the original ‘K.D.’, the protagonist was a crusty, spirited old man who stormed out of his village nursing both bruised pride and a hunger for experience. His counterpart in ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’, played by Bachchan, is a quieter figure.

After overhearing his family’s disturbing plan to abandon him during a trip to the Kumbh Mela—a decision driven by greed and cloaked in religious propriety—Kaalidhar slips away unnoticed. This early betrayal sets the emotional temperature for the rest of the film. While the Tamil KD responded to betrayal with bite and black comedy, Bachchan’s Kaalidhar retreats into a softer, sadder world, choosing detachment over confrontation.

Abhishek Bachchan’s performance is unexpectedly delicate. His Kaalidhar is not a man loudly raging against injustice but one quietly folding into the loneliness of being unwanted.

Also Read | Kaalidhar Laapata OTT debut: Release date and more about Abhishek Bachchan film

There is a fragility to the way he walks, talks, and smiles—making this one of his more nuanced performances in recent years. The sharp, sardonic humour of the original is replaced here with a quiet longing, a gentle weariness that turns Kaalidhar into a figure you want to protect rather than laugh with. This reimagining won’t appeal to everyone, especially those who loved the earthy, irreverent vibe of ‘K.D.’, but it adds its own emotional weight.

Enter Ballu, played with natural charm and spontaneity by child actor Daivik Baghela. The chemistry between Kaalidhar and Ballu is the film’s beating heart.

Their bond unfolds gradually—starting with stolen food and squabbles over sleeping spots, and blooming into trust and affection. As they travel together across towns and highways to tick off items on Kaalidhar’s bucket list (which includes everything from eating jalebis on a train to riding a horse), the film captures moments of joy with simplicity.

Their friendship has no grand declarations, but it’s in the quiet acts of kindness—Band-Aids on bruises, shared jokes, silent companionship—that we witness something profound.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub appears in a small but pivotal role, bringing credibility and warmth to his scenes. The rest of the supporting cast is serviceable, though the scheming siblings and manipulative sister-in-law veer into caricature. The film also avoids any direct confrontation or dramatic reckoning with the family’s cruelty, choosing instead to keep the focus on personal healing and emotional growth.

Visually, the film doesn’t aim for grandeur, but it uses India’s varied landscapes—dusty roads, crowded temples, mustard fields—with gentle beauty. Kaalidhar’s journey feels less cinematic and more lived-in, like flipping through an old, handmade scrapbook.

But for all its tenderness, ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ does play it a little too safe. It sands down the rough edges of the original. The rebellious spirit, the biting commentary on ageism and family hypocrisy—all of it is more muted here. The film’s emotional impact, while sincere, never quite surprises.

Still, Abhishek Bachchan brings an unmistakable warmth to the role. His portrayal of Kaalidhar is steeped in quiet dignity, and his transformation—subtle as it is—feels earned. He may not have the fire of ‘Karuppu Durai’, but he has a deep well of empathy, and that gives the film its emotional centre.