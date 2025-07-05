Kaalidhar Laapata Twitter review: Abhishek Bachchan’s OTT release is an ‘endearing cinematic experience’

Kaalidhar Laapata was released on Z5 on July 4. Directed by Madhumita Sundararaman, the direct-to-OTT release stars Abhishek Bachchan as Kaalidhar, with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and child actor Daivik Bhagela in key roles.

The film is a Hindi remake of Madhumita’s 2019 Tamil movie KD Engira Karuppudurai, starring Mu Ramaswamy. The story follows Kaalidhar, a middle-aged man who feels hurt and forgotten after overhearing his family’s plan to leave him.

The man decides to leave home. During his journey, he meets Ballu, an 8-year-old orphan. Together, they travel across India to complete Kaalidhar’s bucket list.

Kaalidhar Laapata has received positive reviews on Twitter (now X). Let’s check out some of the comments.

“Some films entertain, a few stay with you -- Kaalidhar Laapata does both and more. Easily one of the most emotionally fulfilling and beautifully made films of the year,” wrote one user.

Another wrote, “Kaalidhar Laapata is an endearing cinematic experience that seamlessly weaves together humor and emotional depth. With Abhishek Bachchan once again showcasing his impeccable taste in scripts, this film is a testament to his commitment to meaningful storytelling.”

“I’ve seen many great actors, but very few make you forget you’re watching a performance. AB Jr did just that in Kaalidhar Laapata.

Utterly real and heartwarming,” came from another.

One of them posted, “Where simplicity meets excellence. Exquisite, unpretentious acting confirm once again Abhishek Bachchan's plasticity to perform demanding roles above and beyond benchmarks. Keep going where no one dares to.”

“Heart touching film, Junior Bachchan OUTSTANDING Keep shining AB. Great performance Daivik Baghela as Ballu, Zeeshan Ayyub, Nimrat Kaur Too good. Kudos to Madhumita & Entire TEAM,” commented another.

Kaalidhar Laapata critics’ reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s performance has been hailed by many critics.

“There is a fragility to the way he walks, talks, and smiles—making this one of his more nuanced performances in recent years,” Trisha Bhattacharya wrote on LiveMint.

“Ultimately, it is Abhishek Bachchan's moving performance that shoulder's the film's appeal. He subtly brings out Kaalidhar's vulnerable yet mature side which is central to the film's plot,” wrote Sreeparna Sengupta on The Times of India.