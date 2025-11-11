Kaantha advance booking open now: Check out release date, trailer and ticket details of Dulquer Salmaan's period drama

Kaantha advance booking open now: Pre-booking for Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati's upcoming film, Kaantha, has begun. Fans can now pre-book for the Tamil period drama across regions in India, including Tamil Nadu, the Telugu states and Kerala.

Kaantha advance booking According to a report by Filmibeat, Kaantha is off to a promising start at the box office. While the official revenue from advance booking is yet to be revealed by the industry tracker Sacnilk, reports claim that the film is set to release worldwide with a steady response from the audience.

When will Kaantha release Kaantha will release worldwide on 14 November.

Going by the early reactions since the opening of advance booking, a report by Sacnilk mentioned: “Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with early viewers calling it one of Dulquer’s most ambitious Tamil outings yet. If the strong pre-release chatter translates to word-of-mouth, Kaantha could well emerge as the next breakout success after Lucky Bhaskar.”

About Kaantha Directed and co-written by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha is a period drama set, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati.

The film also features Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse. The film bagged a U/A certification with a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes.

Set in 1950s Madras (present day Chennai), Kaantha revolves around Ayya, a celebrated filmmaker in Tamil cinema, and his intricate bond with T. K. Mahadevan, an actor whose fame is shaped by Ayya’s guidance. However, trouble sets in when Mahadevan meddles with a women-centric film, changing its vision to suit his stardom. The film is said to highlight clash of egos and artistic thinking between the two.

Kaantha trailer Watch trailer here:

Kaantha is said to be inspired by the rise and fall of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar.

However, Dulquer Salmaan recently clarified about the film during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He shared that Kaantha is not a biopic but a fictional narrative. However, he asserted that it is influenced by real-life incidents.

Where to book Kaantha tickets The tickets are currently available on BookMyShow and other ticket booking platforms.

Meanwhile, the film reportedly landed in legal trouble recently.

The grandson of legendary actor, musician Thyagaraja Bhagavathar moved Chennai court, seeking to halt the film release, reported India Today.

According to Live Law, B. Thiagarajan claimed that Kaantha portrays his grandfather as “a man of loose morals” who spent his final years in poverty and blindness. He reportedly argues that these claims are both inaccurate and defamatory.