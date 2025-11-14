Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan’s film sees lukewarm opening amid controversy

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest release ‘Kaantha’ recorded a steady opening at the domestic box office.

‘Kaantha’ Day 1 Box Office Collection Bankrolled by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films, ‘Kaantha’ earned ₹2.12 crore nett on Day 1, according to early estimates on the tracking site, Sacnilk. The film, a Tamil-language period drama thriller directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, released worldwide on November 14 to coincide with Children’s Day.

The film’s overall India nett collection for its opening day stands at ₹2.12 crore, marking a solid start for a content-driven period drama with wide South Indian appeal.

Day 1 Occupancy for Tamil (2D) shows featured 14.60% attendance for the morning shows, 19.06% for the afternoon shows. Meanwhile, so far there have been no recorded attendance for evening and night shows.

Regional performance was varied, with Chennai leading at 24.50%, followed by Pondicherry (23.50%), Coimbatore (15.00%), and Kochi and Trichy at 20% each. Other key markets performed more modestly, including Bengaluru (7.00%), Trivandrum (9.50%), Mumbai (6.00%) and NCR (5.50%).

About the controversy Dulquer Salmaan’s period drama became embroiled in legal controversy just days before its scheduled worldwide theatrical release. The film, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, was challenged in a Chennai court by the grandson of legendary Tamil actor and musician M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, who sought to halt its release on the grounds that it allegedly cast his grandfather in a defamatory and distorted light.

Petitioner alleged ‘false, degrading and misleading’ depiction According to a Live Law report, the petitioner, B. Thiagarajan, claimed that the film portrayed Bhagavathar—widely remembered as MKT—as “a man of loose morals” who supposedly lived his final years in poverty and blindness.

Thiagarajan argued that such a portrayal was wholly untrue, historically inaccurate, and deeply damaging to the reputation of a figure who, he stressed, remained respected until his death in 1959. The petition also stated that the filmmakers should have obtained permission from Bhagavathar’s legal heirs before creating a narrative that could be interpreted as drawing from aspects of his life.

Thiagarajan sought a permanent injunction against the film’s release, distribution, and future streaming rights, accusing the makers of defamation and violation of personal and familial rights.

While the production team behind ‘Kaantha’ had not issued any official response at the time, Dulquer Salmaan had previously stated in interviews that the film was entirely fictional and not based on any real-life personality. The controversy nonetheless cast an unexpected shadow over the days leading up to the film’s release.

About Kaantha Kaantha is a 2025 Indian Tamil-language period drama thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati. Early speculation suggested the film was based on the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, though the makers later clarified it is a work of fiction. It is jointly produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

Set in 1950s Madras, the story centres on Ayya, a reputed Tamil film director, and his fractured relationship with T. K. Mahadevan, an actor he helped build into a star. When Mahadevan changes the title of a women-centric production from Shaantha to Kaantha to suit his own public image, tensions escalate — ultimately leading to a murder mystery involving Mahadevan, Ayya, or Kumari.

Watch the trailer here: