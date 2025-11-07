Kaantha movie trailer: Fans hail Dulquer Salmaan, excited to see DQ, Rana Daggubati together

The trailer of Kaantha, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse, was finally released on 6 November. It gives an extended glimpse of the intense drama ahead.

Kaantha was originally planned for a September release. But, it was delayed to accommodate Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. Now, it will be released on 14 November.

The movie is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati under the banners of Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media.

The Kaantha trailer lasts for 3 minutes and 10 seconds. It opens with a scene from the fictional horror film Shaantha, directed by Ayya and starring “Nata Chakravarthi” TK Mahadeva.

The dream collaboration quickly turns tense as pride, ego and creative disagreements start. Set in 1950s Madras, the film delves into the emotional and professional struggles that underlie stardom.

Dulquer shared the Tamil and Telugu versions on social media with the caption: “The world of Kaantha unfolds today!”

In Kaantha, Dulquer plays film star Chandran, known as the “King of Acting”. He becomes famous under the guidance of director Ayya, played by Samuthirakani. Things escalate into violence when Rana appears as a police inspector. Bhagyashri plays actress Kumari.

The trailer suggests a conflict between mentor and protege as their relationship turns into a clash of egos. The film promises a powerful emotional and dramatic journey led by two commanding performances.

The Telugu trailer on YouTube has already garnered more than 4 million views. The Tamil version, on the other hand, has more than 3 million views. Social media users reacted generously to the Kaantha trailer.

Social media reaction “Dulquer acting alone is reason enough to watch . Kaantha is going to be pure cinematic fire,” posted a fan.

“Dulquer and Rana in a film about films, crazyyyy,” posted one fan.

“DQ perfomance....peak level,” reacted another fan.

“DQ has a very unique style of filmography. Every film different genre different characterisation,” came another reaction.

One fan commented on Dulquer Salman, “He is something else, Not a ordinary actor. In this time when people are fighting for stardom and fandom, he is rewriting the definition of an actor...He is not a hero but a complete actor…”

“DQ in non-Malayalam films, crazy results. Expecting a result like Sitaramam and Lucky Bhaskar,” came from another.