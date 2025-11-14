Kaantha Review: Dulquer Salmaan’s new film draws strong praise as fans call it a ‘blockbuster’

Dulquer Salmaan’s new film ‘Kaantha’, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, is drawing strong praise as fans are calling it a landmark moment for Tamil cinema and comparing him to Mohanlal.

Audience is in love with Dulquer Salmaan's ‘Kaantha’ Dulquer Salmaan’s much-anticipated Tamil-language period drama 'Kaantha' released in cinemas worldwide today, and early reactions across social media suggest the film has struck a powerful chord with audiences.

As fans poured out of theatres and onto the internet, the response ranged from emotional celebration to spirited debate, signalling that the film has already become one of the day’s most talked-about releases.

Online, praise for Salmaan’s performance has been especially intense. One fan posted simply, “DULQUER SALMAAN in TAMIL CINEMA 📈 (sic)”, suggesting that the actor’s ascent in the industry is now undeniable. Another viewer described the film as a complete triumph, writing: “What a movie… what an actor DQ💥💥💥💯❤️ Bhagyashree acting ento chustaru. Rana was good. Director’s vision 💯💯🙏🏻. Blockbuster written all over.(sic)”

A recurring theme among reactions is the belief that Salmaan is repeating history. “Leave it guys. Twenty-seven years ago a Malayalam actor conquered Tamil cinema. That’s going to repeat after years (sic),” one user said, referencing the cross-industry influence of veteran Malayalam actor, Mohanlal, and drawing parallels with Salmaan’s rising popularity.

Some reactions were more poetic, emphasising the actor’s evolution. “They called it nepotism. He turned it into mastery,(sic)” read one viral post—an expression of admiration for Salmaan’s craft and persistence. Another viewer succinctly summed up the general sentiment: “He is peak 🙇‍♂️🥵 (sic)”.

More about the film Directed and co-written by Selvamani Selvaraj, 'Kaantha' stars Salmaan alongside Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati. Ahead of its release, the film drew considerable attention for rumours that it was based on the life of the legendary singer and actor M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar.

The makers later clarified that the story is entirely fictional, but the speculation added to the intrigue surrounding the project. Jointly produced by Daggubati’s Spirit Media and Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, 'Kaantha' arrived in theatres on November 14, coinciding with Children’s Day.

Watch the film's trailer here:

Beyond Salmaan’s performance, audiences are discussing the film’s atmospheric period setting, strong supporting cast and Selvaraj’s confident direction. While detailed critical reviews are still emerging, the early consensus among viewers is that 'Kaantha' is a compelling blend of drama, tension and visual flourish.