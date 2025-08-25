Actor Malvika Raaj, who is best known for playing the younger version of Kareena Kapoor's iconic character Poo in the 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Pranav Bagga. The couple took to Instagram and announced the arrival of their daughter.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress Malvika Raaj blessed with daughter According to their post, Raaj's daughter was born on August 23, 2025.

The couple announced the news later on social media.

Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga dropped an adorable , pink-themed poster, featuring pink balloons and a carousel ride. The post came with a text: "Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world baby girl. 23.08.2025. Malvika And Pranav.”

The new parents added to the caption, “From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga."

Soon after their post went live on the photo-sharing app, congratulatory messages started pouring in from fans, friends and celebrities in the comment section.

Actor Vardhan Puri wrote, “Congratulations my lovely M & P (emojis) You’re about to raise a beautiful baby girl into a fine young lady.” “Yaaaaaaaayyyy,” Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha cheered for the couple.

Bhagyashree added, “Congratulations love.” Shirley Setia also commented, “Congratulations you both.”

See post here:

The couple is yet to reveal the first glimpse of their baby girl. They also did not reveal the name of their newborn.

In August 2023, Raaj announced her engagement on social media. She got engaged to businessman Pranav Bagga. She revealed in a dreamy post that Bagga proposed to the actor in Cappadocia, Turkey. They were surrounded by hot air balloons when he went down on his knees and popped the question.

They dated for almost 10 years.

Finally after a long period of courtship, the couple tied the knot. They held a beach wedding in Goa in November 2023. Malvika Raaj stunned as a bride in a golden embroidered lehenga for her big occasion.

In May 2025, Raaj announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She shared a photo holding on to Pranav and revealing a pregnancy kit, which showed positive lines. The couple twinned in white attires. They also wore grey caps with “Mom” and “Dad” written on them.

Sharing the post, Malvika Raaj wrote in the caption, “You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby.”