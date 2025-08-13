Kabir Khan says censor board wanted to cut Om Puri's 'Jai Shri Ram' dialogue from Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 'People loved that'

Director Kabir Khan has opened up about a key moment during the release of his 2015 blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, revealing that the censor board wanted to remove the dialogue “Jai Shri Ram” from a crucial scene.

Speaking at the eighth edition of The Indian Express’s Expresso, the filmmaker shared how he fought to keep the line in.

He recalled a particular scene set in Pakistan where the late Om Puri’s character, a maulana, says “Jai Shri Ram” to Salman Khan’s character, who is hesitant to say “Khuda Hafiz”.

Kabir explained, “And Om Puri’s character, without batting an eyelid, says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and the censor actually asked me to cut that. I asked why and they said that Muslims won’t like it.”

He responded with, “I said ‘Sir, what’s my name? I don’t mind it at all.’”

Kabir also recalled watching the film on opening day, which was Eid. “I get gooseflesh thinking of it now. And the censors though they will not like it.”

He added, “I feel you have to stick to what you believe in and at the end of the day, it’s goodness, why won’t people like it? As I said, sometimes, the gatekeepers come in and stop that but the people don’t. People loved that, people loved whatever we were showing in that film, the politics behind it.”

When asked if he could make ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ in today’s political climate, Kabir said, “If the film still gets love, then it means that somewhere it hit home. I feel it’s the gatekeepers who sometimes draw these limits.”

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan announces new film with director Kabir Khan

More About 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ is a 2015 drama directed by Kabir Khan, centred around Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi (played by Salman Khan), a devout Hanuman bhakt who embarks on a heartwarming journey to reunite a lost mute Pakistani girl, Munni (Harshaali Malhotra), with her family across the border.

The film explores themes of love, humanity, and unity beyond religion and nationality. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a Pakistani journalist who joins Pawan on his mission, while Kareena Kapoor Khan stars as Rasika, Pawan’s supportive love interest.