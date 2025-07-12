‘Kaiju No. 8’ Season 2 trailer OUT: Fans celebrate Kafka’s return and OneRepublic’s latest track, say ‘we’re so back'

The wait is almost over for fans of ‘Kaiju No. 8’, as the anime’s official website has released a brand-new trailer for its second season.

Titled "Ishi no Keishō" ('Succession of the Will'), the trailer teases the emotional stakes and explosive action that await when the show returns on July 19, 2025.

While not heavy on plot reveals, the trailer confirms a major development: Kafka Hibino is back in action with the Defence Force following an internal investigation by senior officers.

Watch the trailer here:

Viewers see Kafka reunited with his comrades, including Kikoru Shinomiya and Reno Ichikawa, as they continue their battle against monstrous kaiju threats.

The trailer also places special emphasis on Kikoru and her relationship with her late mother, Hikari Shinomiya—a revered Defence Force hero whose shadow still looms large over her daughter’s journey.

This deeper character focus hints at a more emotional layer to the coming season, as Kikoru begins to inherit her mother’s will while forging her own path.

OneRepublic Returns Once Again The trailer also features the series' latest musical collaboration with American pop rock band OneRepublic, who perform the second season’s ending theme, ‘Beautiful Colors’.

This marks the third time the band has contributed to the franchise. Previously, they provided ‘Nobody’ as the ending theme for Season 1, and ‘Invincible (from Kaiju No. 8)’ for the Hoshina’s Day Off special episode.

The band’s continued involvement reflects the show’s unique appeal to both Japanese and global audiences, adding emotional resonance through internationally recognised music.

Meet The Team Behind ‘Kaiju No.8’ Season 2 of ‘Kaiju No. 8’ continues under the direction of Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Kamiya, with animation by Production IG.

The series composition is helmed by Ichiro Okouchi, known for his work on ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury’, while veteran character designer Tetsuya Nishio ('Naruto') returns to define the look of the cast.

Music is composed by Yuta Bando, whose past work includes Mamoru Hosoda’s ‘BELLE’. The anime is based on the popular manga by Naoya Matsumoto, which is published on Shonen Jump+ and remains one of the platform’s biggest international hits.

Internet's Reaction to the Trailer Fans were quick to take to social media following the trailer’s release, celebrating everything from the high-intensity action sequences to the emotional depth. Comments ranged from “We’re soo back (sic)” to praise for OneRepublic’s new track, which one fan called “elite.”

Another viewer noted the poignant moment when Kafka praises Kikoru—something she never received from her own father—suggesting that the season will not only deliver thrilling kaiju battles but also meaningful character growth.