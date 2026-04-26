Kailash Kher rejects ‘sing a few lines’ request, rebukes host on stage: ‘Sachin ko bologe ek chakka laga ke dikha?'

At public events, it is often seen as harmless fun for hosts to invite singers to perform a few lines on the spot. However, acclaimed Indian vocalist Kailash Kher has taken a firm stance against the practice, saying it diminishes the value of an artist’s craft.

The singer recently attended the seventh edition of the Six Sigma Leadership Summit in Healthcare, held at Taj Palace on April 25. During the programme, when a host casually requested him to sing a few lines, Kher chose not to comply and instead addressed the issue directly.

Expressing his discomfort, he said, “Yahi main badalna chahta hoon, yahi mere mann main lalak lagi hui, yahi badalna hai. Ki gayak ko, sangeet ko aise naa mana jaaye ki sir do line aa gaa dijiye, mood bana dijiye. Yeh bahut galat hai. Yeh request hi mat kijiye (This is exactly what I want to change—this is something I deeply feel about. A singer and music should not be treated in a way where you just ask them to sing two lines and set the mood. That is very wrong. Please don’t make such request).”

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Draws parallels with other professions Kher further illustrated his point by comparing such requests to expectations placed on professionals in other fields. “Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? Is Prithvi pe koi nahi aisa karta. Yaa kisi army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge ki aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye. Voh mat kariye please. clown mat banane dijiye kalakar ko. Sadhak ko ek manoranjak mat banaiye. Artists, Sadhak hote hain, voh aapne mann ke hote hain (Would you ever ask Sachin Tendulkar to just hit a six for you on the spot? No one does that. Or would you ask a soldier to take a position and fire a shot just like that? Please don’t do this. Don’t turn artists into clowns. Don’t reduce an artist to mere entertainment. A true artist is a seeker; they belong to their inner self).”

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Mixed reactions online The remarks sparked a divided response on social media. While several users backed his viewpoint, others felt the reaction was unnecessary. One comment read, “If singing two lines can bring a smile on someone’s face, I think it’s alright.” Another criticised, “He wouldn't have replied the same if it were a director, producer, a rich businessman (in whose weddings they sing), a star or any influential person who would've asked him to sing. He would have started singing instantly.”

Supporters, however, praised his stand, with comments such as “Powerful reply” and “Finally, someone said it.”

From jingles to chart-topping hits Kher began his musical career by recording advertising jingles for brands including Coca-Cola, Citibank, Pepsi, IPL and Honda Motorcycles. His breakthrough came in 2003 with ‘Allah Ke Bande’ from Waise Bhi Hota Hai Part II.

He went on to form the band Kailasa in 2004 alongside brothers Paresh and Naresh Kamath. The group’s debut album in 2006 featured ‘Teri Deewani’, which became widely popular across India.