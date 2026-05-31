Kailash Kher’s Shiv Tandav performance electrifies IPL 2026 final crowd in Ahmedabad

The Indian Premier League 2026 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium was not only defined by cricketing drama but also by a widely celebrated musical performance from singer Kailash Kher, whose appearance during the showpiece event generated a wave of reactions across social media.
The final, contested between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, attracted a packed crowd to the world’s largest cricket stadium.
While the match remained the centrepiece of the evening, Kher’s live set during the innings break quickly emerged as one of the standout moments of the event. Reports ahead of the final had suggested the acclaimed singer could feature as part of the entertainment programme, although organisers had not formally confirmed the full closing ceremony line-up.
Taking the stage before tens of thousands of spectators, Kher opened his performance with Shiv Tandav, one of the most recognised devotional compositions associated with Lord Shiva. The singer’s powerful vocals, combined with elaborate stadium visuals and drone displays, transformed the atmosphere inside the venue as fans joined in chants and applause.
According to videos and reactions shared online, the performance resonated strongly with the audience, many of whom described it as one of the most memorable entertainment segments in recent IPL history. Social media platforms were flooded with praise as viewers reacted to both the scale of the presentation and the energy inside the stadium.
One user wrote: “My Favourite Song 😍 live Kailash Kher at Ahmedabad Stadium 🏟️ It is my dream to join Kailash Kher's live concert singing this song. #RCBvsGT #Finals #IPL2026 #Ahmedabad (sic)”
Another post read: “The best IPL performance to date. Har Har Mahadev and Om Namah Shivaya are being chanted at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Stunning show by Kailash Kher. 🔥❤️ India’s culture is on top! #IPLFinal (sic)”
A third fan praised the atmosphere created during the set, writing: “Kailash Khair performing at #IPLFinal. Pura mahol set kr diya bhai 🔥🔥 (sic)”
Another widely shared reaction highlighted the scale of the event: “Kailash Kher singing Shiv Tandav LIVE in the front of 100000 people in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL Final. Shiv Tandav by Drones also shown (sic).”
Kher, one of India’s most recognisable playback and devotional singers, has built a career spanning more than two decades with songs such as Teri Deewani, Saiyyan, Allah Ke Bande and Bam Lahiri. Known for blending folk, Sufi and devotional influences, the singer has often performed at major national and cultural events, but his appearance at the IPL final introduced his music to a massive sporting audience.