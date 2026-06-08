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Kajal Aggarwal calls Ramayana a 'technically superior production', says India has never seen anything like it

Kajal Aggarwal has described Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana as a technically groundbreaking production, saying the epic film offers an experience unlike anything previously seen in Indian cinema ahead of its Diwali release.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated8 Jun 2026, 09:53 PM IST
Actress Kajal Aggarwal has hailed Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic Ramayana as a technically advanced production.
Actress Kajal Aggarwal has hailed Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic Ramayana as a technically advanced production.
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Actress Kajal Aggarwal has shared fresh insights into the making of Ramayana, describing the ambitious mythological epic as a landmark project that pushes the boundaries of filmmaking in India.

Kajal Aggarwal on Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Aggarwal, who portrays Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, in the forthcoming adaptation, spoke about her experience working on the film during a recent interview with Variety India. The actress praised both the scale of the production and the opportunities it has offered performers involved in the project.

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“The experience was so different because it’s a technically superior production. It’s just something India has never witnessed before,” Kajal said in a recent interview.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal met with road accident? Sikandar actress breaks silence

Reflecting on the unique nature of the project, she added: “And as actors, it’s pretty much the first time that we’re doing something like this. It is an intrinsically Indian story and it’s so close to our hearts.”

More about the film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is among the most anticipated Indian films currently in production. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, while Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The project is planned as a two-part cinematic event. The first instalment is scheduled for release during the Diwali festive period this year, while the second chapter is expected to arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2027.

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Interest in the film intensified following the release of its teaser on April 2. Audience reactions were divided, with some viewers praising the scale and visual ambition of the footage, while others criticised what they described as “cartoonish VFX”. Despite the mixed response, the teaser generated significant discussion across social media platforms and among film enthusiasts.

Also Read | ‘Finest actor…’: Namit Malhotra on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana

Ramayana is being developed on a reported budget of 4,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive film projects ever mounted in India. The screenplay has been written by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Shridhar Raghavan, while cinematographer Pankaj Kumar is overseeing the film's visual design.

The production has also attracted attention for its music team, with Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman collaborating on the score.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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