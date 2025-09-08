Kajal Aggarwal met with road accident? Sikandar actress breaks silence amid reports

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular names across the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. When news about her alleged accident began circulating on the internet, it left many fans worried. Multiple reports claimed that Aggarwal might have met with a road accident.

Kajal Aggarwal met with road accident? Reportedly, she suffered an injury during the accident. As rumours spread rapidly, fans too flooded social media with prayers and concern over Aggarwal’s health.

Amid this, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram Stories and issued a statement.

Calling the speculations ‘baseless’, she wrote, “I've come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it's quite amusing because it's absolutely untrue.”

“By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let's keep our focus on positivity and truth instead,” she further added.

See post here:

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram Stories amid accident rumours.

Rumours about Kajal Aggarwal Before sharing the statement regarding the rumours, a new report had shed light on the actor's health.

ETimes reported that the rumours about Kajal Aggarwal's injury were not true. The article claimed that Aggarwal is fine, informing them, “I am busy right now.”

On the other hand, Aggarwal had previously shared a promotional post on her Instagram Stories.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming films Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Salman Khan's film, Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Kishore.

She also starred in Kannappa in a cameo appearance.

The actress has several films lined up in the pipeline. She is a part of the upcoming film, The India Story.

She is also a part of the upcoming Kamal Haasan film, Indian 3.

Amid this, her most-awaited project is filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana. She is set to play the role of Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, in the two-part adaptation of the Ramayana.

