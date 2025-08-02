Kajol, Allu Arjun and Mohanlal congratulate Shah Rukh Khan for getting National Award

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Kajol, Allu Arjun, Anil Kapoor, Mohanlal and other celebrities, have extended their heartfelt wishes to the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for winning his first National Award.

Shah Rukh was named best actor at the 71st National Film Awards on Friday. The actor was rewarded for his performance in filmmaker Atlee’s action drama "Jawan", which released in 2023 and shared the award with "12th Fail" actor Vikrant Massey.

Kajol shared a story on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations on your big win @iamsrk #jawan #71stnationalfilmawards."

Sharing the motion poster of the film on his Instagram story, Anil said Shah Rukh's performance in "Jawan" was bound to make history.

"Well deserved, @iamsrk ! A performance like 'Jawan' was bound to make history. Your first National Award - and what a way to get it.

Arjun called it a "well-deserved honour".

"Heartiest congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan garu on winning the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for #Jawan. A well-deserved honour after 33 glorious years in cinema. An another achievement to your endless list sir. Also heartfelt congratulations to Atlee garu for making the magic happen," he wrote.

Atlee shared a post on his Instagram handle alongside Shah Rukh and penned a lengthy note along.

"Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I’m super happy that you’ve got the national award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir. It’s just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir," he wrote.

The filmmaker, who made his Bollywood debut with the film, called it one of the most important moments for him.

"This is one of my life’s most important moments; shah rukh sir being near you itself is a great blessing, sir. As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life . Can’t ask for more, sir. This is more than enough for me; I’m the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Love you. Love you. Lots of love sir," he said.

Karan Johar shared a post on his Instagram handle praising the actor.

"@iamsrk bhai.this is has been 33 years in the making and I can't help but beam with pride. Redefining Indian cinema with every role you take on….Jawan and all your other films are only testament to what an exceptional actor you are, to light every screen you walk in with your swag, charm and just…SRK-ness! Me and the entire world is rooting for you, celebrating you & supporting you for everything you do. There is no one like you, congratulations bhai…you deserve this and more. And like you say…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost," he wrote.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also extended his wishes to the actor. He uploaded a post on his X handle praising all the winners.

"Congratulations to all the winners of the National Film Awards. A special salute to Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan on their well-deserved honours for their powerful performances. Warm congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji on their wins. Also, celebrating the remarkable talents from Kerala, the team Ullozhukku and Pookkaalam. Congratulations once again," he wrote in the post.

Music composer A R Rahman wrote "Legend. Congratulations," on his X handle.

"Jawan" also featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film which minted over ₹1,100 crore at the worldwide box office, was a high-octane thriller and featured SRK in the dual role of Army officer Vikram Rathore and his jailor son Azad.