Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s Two Much trailer out: A star-studded line-up, Internet predicts, ‘this will break records’

The much-awaited trailer of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, marking the first time Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are teaming up as hosts, has finally dropped, giving fans a glimpse into Bollywood’s newest celebrity talk show.

The promo promises an unfiltered mix of inside jokes, career-defining stories, and candid confessions from some of the biggest names in the film industry. The guest line-up includes Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

From Salman and Aamir’s playful camaraderie, to Alia and Varun revisiting their journey from students to superstars, to Janhvi’s cheeky banter with Karan Johar, the trailer hints at moments fans rarely get to see on screen.

Speaking about stepping into the host’s chair for the first time, Kajol said in a statement shared by Prime Video, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the fun kind! That’s where the idea of this show came from. It’s not about formulaic questions or rehearsed answers, but about laughter, honesty and conversations that audiences will connect with.”

Twinkle Khanna added, “For me, the best conversations are real, spontaneous and sprinkled with humour. That’s the heart of this show. We ask what everyone wants to know, and in return, even the most guarded stars open up. For us, it feels like chatting with friends, but for the audience, it’s a rare chance to see celebrities at their most authentic.”

Produced by Banijay Asia, the unscripted Prime Video original premieres on September 25 in India and across 240 countries and territories, with new episodes every Thursday.

Internet reacts The trailer sparked an instant buzz online. Fans flooded the comments section on Prime Video’s Instagram with excitement:

A user wrote, “The episode with Ajay and Akshay will break records.”

“this is so unexpected,” another user commented.

The third user wrote, “I am soooo excited!!! Gorgeous, witty & funnyyyyy! This is what we needed!”

“The upgraded version of #koffeewithkaran,” the fourth wrote.

“Where is Shahrukh?? My heart will break. You guys got my hopes up. Don’t break it now yaar,” the fifth user commented.

With its mix of nostalgia, star power and unscripted humour, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated celebrity talk shows of the year.