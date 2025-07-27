Kajol cheers for daughter Nysa Devgan as she graduates, netizens say ‘Anjali from K3G energy’ — WATCH

Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan is now a graduate. The star kid attended the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux, Switzerland. A clip from her graduation ceremony has surfaced online on Saturday as Kajol attended her daughter's graduation and cheered loudly for her ‘baby.’

Kajol, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa's graduation ceremony Nysa's graduation ceremony was telecast live on YouTube. A clip from the live session has surfaced online, featuring Nysa. Dressed in the traditional graduation robe over a lilac dress, she was spotted smiling as she walked onto the stage to receive her degree from her teachers. While some are heard cheering for her, it was Kajol who was the loudest of all.

Kajol is heard screaming, "Come on baby." Even Nysa's teachers couldn't resist from passing a giggle at Kajol's excitement.

Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, someone wrote, "Congratulations Nysa!!! (In the chaos of 100s I can actually hear Kajol's "C'mon babyyyy!!" So clearly )."

Kajol's reaction immediately reminded fans of her character Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

“She’s truly the real life anjali. 'haaye… meri beti' (sic)," commented a fan. Another added, “This is so Anjali from K3g energy.” Someone also said, “It's the Anjali in her.”

It is not known if Ajay Devgn joined Kajol and Nysa at their daughter's graduation. The Raid 2 actor is yet to post about Nysa's graduation.

Nysa Devgan previously studied in Singapore at the United World College of South East Asia, before moving to Switzerland to pursue her undergraduate degree.

While Nysa is Ajay and Kajol's first child, they also have a son, Yug Devgan. Yug is currently completing his school.

Nysa Devgan to join Bollywood soon? Meanwhile, it is not certain if Nysa will make her debut in Bollywood after finishing her graduation. Kajol and Ajay have repeatedly stated that Nysa is not interested in joining the industry as of yet.

Talking about Nysa, recently Kajol told Zoom: “When I look at her, I feel, my God, she is the woman we all want to be. It is this amazing quality which today's girls have that they expect to be treated well. They expect to be treated with the same dignity. They expect good manners. If you are not there, they call you out.”