Kajol pens emotional note after uncle Deb Mukherjee’s death: ‘Still adjusting to the thought of a world without him’

Bollywood actor Kajol Devgan broke silence on social media, a day after her uncle Deb Mukherjee's death. Deb was an actor, filmmaker and father of Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Kajol shared a throwback picture with Deb from one of their annual Durga Puja celebrations.

Kajol pens note on Deb Mukherjee Remembering her uncle fondly, Kajol wrote, “Tradition said that every Durga Puja we would click pictures together. When we were all dressed up and looking good. I’m still adjusting to the thought of a world without him. To one of the finest men that I’ve ever known. Rest in peace. You will be loved, remembered and missed every day of my life #debumukerji #youareloved.”

Responding to Kajol's post, Esha Deol commented, “Deepest condolences. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.” “Having lost my mother father brother I feel the family pain…..Condolences,” added Jackie Shroff in the comments. Renuka Shahane also extended condolences for Kajol and her family.

Deb Mukherjee's funeral Deb Mukherjee, fondly referred as Debu by loved ones, passed away at 9:30 am on March 14, following age-related health issues. His funeral was held at 4 pm on Friday at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, which saw several celebrities' attendance.

While Ayan Mukerji's best friend Ranbir Kapoor carried Deb Mukherjee's bier on his shoulders, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Amit Kumar were seen arriving at the venue to pay their last respects.

Kajol who seemed emotional, was consoled by Jaya Bachchan with a hug at Ayan Mukerji's residence in Mumbai.

Who was Deb Mukherjee? Deb Mukherjee belonged to the Mukherjee-Samarth family. His mother was Satidevi Mukherjee, sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. Deb had four siblings, including his brother Joy Mukherjee, who is known for films like Humsaya (1968), Chhailla Babu (1977) and Love in Bombay (1974). Deb's brother Shomu Mukherjee, the acclaimed director, married Tanuja.

Besides Kajol, Deb was also Rani Mukerji's uncle.

Deb married twice. His daughter from the first marriage, Sunita, is married to filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan Mukerji, Deb's son from his second marriage, is best known for films such as Brahmastra (2022), Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani (2013).