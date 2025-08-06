'Stop making Hindi films': Internet reacts as Kajol snaps at media over Hindi request at Maharashtra Film Awards

Bollywood actor Kajol has left many on the internet angry after she refused to repeat her words in Hindi at an event. She attended the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025 held in Mumbai on 5 August. At the event, Kajol snapped at a reporter who requested her to speak in Hindi.

Kajol snaps at media for asking her to speak in Hindi Kajol interacted with the media at the event and responded to their questions in Marathi. While her Marathi-speaking skills impressed many, when someone asked her to repeat her words in Hindi, Kajol erupted with anger. She said, “Abhi main Hindi mein bolu? ( Now should I speak in Hindi too?)”

“Jisko samjhna hai woh samjh lenge (Those who want to understand what I said, will figure it out)” she added in a different tone.

Watch video:

Internet reacts to Kajol refusing to speak in Hindi Video from the event has gone viral on social media, earning ire from netizens.

Reacting to it, a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “After earning so much money and fame through the Hindi Audience, Kajol says "ab Hindi mein bolun? Jisko samajhna hai samajh le'."

"Never expected such reply from u Ma’am after all we are Indian (sic),” read an excerpt from another post.

“Madam Kajol plz make film in Marathi only. Don't want to make it in Hindi (sic),” wrote someone else.

Another one demanded a boycott of Kajol and wrote, “Kajol and her husband Vimal Kumar Ajay Devgan worked in Hindi films, earned fame and money from Hindi audience and now this hypocrite bimbo Kajol defaming Hindi language acting like a Marathi goon language warrior. She can't even speak fluent Marathi, using English words in between but don't wanna speak Hindi. Such people needs to boycott from Hindi audience asap. Ugly by face, more ugly by heart (sic).”

“Now Kajol and other Bollywood people should not make films in Hindi,” one more shared.

Kajol at Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025 At the event, Kajol was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Award for her contribution towards Indian cinema. Upon receiving the award, the actress also delivered a speech in Marathi.

She attended the event with her mother, veteran actress Tanuja. The event was also attended by Anupam Kher.