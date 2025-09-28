Kajol teaches kids to perform rituals, poses with Nysa and Yug at Durga Puja pandal - Watch video

On Day 2 of Durga Puja on Sunday, Bollywood actress Kajol attended Mukerji family's annual tradition festivities at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal with her kids, Nysa and Yug Devgn.

They were all dressed in ethnic wear. Kajol was seen in a red saree with a traditional golden border. Nysa looked adorable in a yellow and white suit with heavy golden embroidery. Yug opted for a Navy blue kurta pyjama.

This year’s Durga Puja was emotionally significant for the Mukerji family as they remembered Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away in March 2025. It was Deb Mukherjee who used to organise the Durga Puja pandal annually.

A viral video shows Kajol tearfully participating in the rituals. However, in a heartwarming moment captured on video, Yug and Nysa can be seen cheering up their mother with inside jokes, hugs and kisses.

In multiple videos posted on social media, Kajol could be seen praying and posing with her children at the Durga Puja. The actress can also be seen guiding her kids on how to perform the pujo rituals correctly.

On Saturday, cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji came together to kick-start the Durga Puja festivities as a part of their family's annual tradition.

Kajol, Rani, and Tanisha appeared joyful and excited as they unveiled the first look of the pandal's Maa Durga idol with the Durga Devi Strotram, Aigiri Nandini, playing in the background.

Bollywood actresses Rani Mukerji, left, and Kajol offer prayers at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal

Once the idol was fully visible, the sisters joined their hands in prayer and bowed, visibly moved and lost in devotion.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, actress Rani Mukerji and Kajol pose for a photographer during the 79th North Bombay Durga Puja

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.