Kajol to join Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit? Actress approached for a key role in the big-budget action drama

The upcoming high-voltage cop drama ‘Spirit’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Prabhas, may soon welcome Bollywood icon Kajol into its fold — possibly marking her first full-fledged venture into a proper Telugu film.

Kajol to join Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ‘Spirit’? Earlier reports had tied another Bollywood star, Kareena Kapoor, to a significant part in the film, but she subsequently dismissed the rumours, confirming she would not be involved.

Now, industry chatter suggests that the makers are looking at Kajol to step in — and sources claim the actress has heard the narration and is reportedly impressed with the character being offered.

If finalised, Kajol’s inclusion will significantly elevate the film’s profile: not only because of her star power, but also because Spirit will then boast a rare North–South crossover cast, adding fresh gravitas to what is already being described as a pan-Indian spectacle.

More about the film and cast ‘Spirit’ is a big-budget, pan-Indian action drama being mounted by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker behind cult hits such as ‘Arjun Reddy’ ('Kabir Singh' in Hindi) and more recently, ‘Animal’.

The film stars Prabhas in the role of a police officer, embroiled in a gritty, emotionally intense narrative.

The current female lead is Triptii Dimri, a rising name — and the project is already gathering attention for being a pan-Indian film with release plans across multiple languages.

Kajol — if she signs on — is reportedly being offered a “key role” rather than a cameo. Observers expect this to be a meaty, emotionally layered character rather than a perfunctory appearance.

Her involvement would add a distinct “Bollywood tone” to the film’s Telugu-rooted narrative, potentially attracting a wider pan-India audience.

Will ‘Spirit’ shape up to become Kajol's Telugu debut? For Kajol, this move marks a significant expansion. While she has previously acted in a couple of Tamil films, she has never appeared in a proper Telugu production.

Should ‘Spirit’ confirm her in a key role, it will be her first full tilt at Tollywood — a crossover that could appeal to fans across the country.

The casting also reflects a growing trend: major South-Indian films increasingly turning to established Bollywood faces for wider reach and star power. Given the scale of ‘Spirit’ — with international release plans and a big ensemble cast — Kajol’s presence could solidify its pan-Indian credentials.

That said, nothing is final yet. As of now, the makers of ‘Spirit’ have not officially announced Kajol’s involvement. The reports remain based on industry chatter and unnamed production sources.