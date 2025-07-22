Kajol and Twinkle Khanna team up for celebrity talk show, leaves Akshay Kumar 'scared': ‘Can’t imagine the chaos’

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, two renowned personalities in Bollywood, are all set to spill the beans and sass in their upcoming chat show. Titled as Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the show is said to be bold, fiery, and candid in all senses.

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's upcoming ‘unfiltered’ chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle promises to feature big names from Bollywood and the industry’s Who’s Who as the hosts take on bold and interesting topics.

The unfiltered talk show will stream online. It will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Announcing the talk show, the official Instagram page of the OTT giant shared: “Hey've got the tea and it's two much to miss #TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon @banijayasia @deepak30000 @rishinegi24 @mrinalinni @shyamrathi1411 @priya.bhave @balangirish @jahnviobhan @ashesinwind.”

While fans shared their excitement about the upcoming talk show, Akshay Kumar had a hilarious reaction as he was found ‘scared’ in the comment section.

He wrote, “Already scared just seeing you two together on the poster, can’t imagine the chaos on the actual show!”

The show is produced by Banijay Asia.

Talking about it, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said in a statement, “We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle—a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre.”

“With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable forouraudiences.”