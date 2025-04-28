Kajol unveils Shubhangi as leading lady of Anupam Khers Tanvi The Great

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Legendary actor Anupam Kher revealed Shubhangi as the lead actress of his film 'Tanvi The Great'.

During the press conference held in Mumbai, today, Bollywood actor Kajol introduced the lead actress, Shubhangi. Since the announcement of the film, the lead actress has been kept under wraps.

While introducing her, Kajol asked Shubhangi how she feels about being part of the event, She replied, "Amazing, excited and you (Kajol) are standing next to me"

Kher praised Kajol as an actor and said, "I just called her up and said I am unveiling Tavi, will you come, she said, 'Yes', there was no discussion and she is here."

He told Kajol, ".... I learned a lot from you"

When asked, why he decided to call Kajol for the event, he replied, "She is the best looking, she is the best performer and she is relevant today both as a person and as a performer and I knew she will say yes also and she doesn't take herself so seriously and that is the best part about her...if ever I was to make this film few years back I would have cast Kajol as Tanvi."

The introductory teaser of 'Meet Tanvi' has also been released, showcasing Shubhangi as Tanvi. The debutant was selected from Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares, where she has trained over the years, as per the press release.

While talking about casting, Kher said, "When it came to casting Tanvi, I was determined to discover a fresh face and select a talent from my institute, Actor Prepares, in order to offer a newcomer this opportunity. Shubhangi was the chosen one, who is an exceptionally bright talent. She has given her all to portray Tanvi -- a story very close to my heart."

"I am deeply grateful to Kajol for her support and for giving Shubhangi so much love on this important occasion," he added.

Reflecting on her debut, Shubhangi shared, "I am immensely grateful to Anupam Kher Sir and Actor Prepares for giving me this opportunity to be the face of such a special film. My joy had no limits when I got to I will be playing the role of Tanvi. Embodying the character of Tanvi has been an overwhelming yet enriching experience. Working alongside so many legends in the film industry has strengthened my foundation, and I am determined to continue working even harder."

The film is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, and will be released soon.