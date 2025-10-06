Kajol wishes makeup artist Mickey Contractor on his birthday; goes down memory lane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kajol had an adorable birthday wish for celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor on his special day.

On Monday, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor took to Instagram to share a special video featuring moments of her and her daughter, Nysa, getting glammed up by Mickey. The video offered a glimpse into their bond, which dates back many years.

Along with the video, Kajol also added a note recalling her long association with Mickey, saying he did her makeup for her "first photo session" when she was only 15 and a half. Years later, he also did Nysa's makeup when she was 14 for her "first big day."

Sharing her fond memories, Kajol wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my dearest Mickey... who did my makeup for my first photo session when I was 15 and a half, and then for my daughter when she was 14 for her first big day with me!"

"And who has been a pathbreaker in our industry for simply changing the label of makeup to makeup artist! Kudos to everything you have achieved and continue to do... and through it all, you have retained your simplicity and down-to-earth attitude. Love you. Have a wonderful year," she added.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the series 'The Trial Season 2.' The legal drama, features Kajol as a lawyer navigating both professional and personal challenges. The series, also starring Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, and Kubbra Sait, is streaming on Hotstar and OTTplay Premium.

She is currently hosting the talk show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,' alongside Twinkle Khanna. The show, Prime Video's latest unscripted original, produced by Banijay Asia, premiered on September 25 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday. Celebrities including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan have appeared as guests on the show. (ANI)