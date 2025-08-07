Kajol's net worth: ₹60 crore Juhu bungalow, London home, BMW X7, and more

Kajol has been one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses for over 30 years. Since her debut in the early 1990s, she has won hearts with her strong acting, natural charm, and memorable roles in many hit films. Over the years, she has stayed popular across generations. Apart from acting, Kajol is known for her luxurious lifestyle, family life, and social media presence. Here’s a look at her successful film career, personal life, and what makes her a lasting star in Indian cinema.

Net Worth, Lifestyle, and Life Beyond the Camera As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kajol’s estimated net worth stands at $30 million (approximately ₹249 crore). While her primary income stems from her acting career, the actress also earns significantly through brand endorsements and sponsored content on social media.

In 2014, she ventured into production with the Marathi period drama Vitti Dandu, expanding her repertoire beyond acting.

Kajol currently resides in a lavish sea-facing bungalow, Shiv Shakti, in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighbourhood. She lives there with her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, and their children, Nysa and Yug. The property is reportedly valued at ₹60 crore. In addition to her Juhu residence, she owns real estate in Powai, two more apartments in Juhu, and a house in London.

Her collection of luxury vehicles includes a BMW X7 and an Audi Q7.

Kajol’s Instagram Presence Recently, the actress made headlines for lighting up Instagram with her radiant smile while donning a stunning black saree. Fans showered her with love, once again proving her timeless appeal across generations.

5 Timeless Performances That Define Her Career Over the years, Kajol has starred in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Here are five standout roles that continue to define her legacy:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): This Aditya Chopra-directed love story featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol remains a romantic benchmark in Indian cinema. A film that "will continue to enchant generations till the end of time."

My Name Is Khan (2010): Directed by Karan Johar, this drama saw Kajol portray the determined wife of a man with Asperger's syndrome, tackling themes of love, prejudice, and identity in a post-9/11 world.

Baazigar (1993): Her breakthrough commercial success, Baazigar marked Kajol’s first major hit. Starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, she cemented her place as a leading actress capable of handling intense and layered roles.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): A defining film of the late '90s, this Karan Johar directorial explored friendship and second chances. Kajol’s portrayal of Anjali resonated with audiences and became iconic among millennials.