Kajol-starrer MAA rakes in this much amount on Day 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Kajol's latest film 'Maa', a mythological horror, was opened to mixed reviews.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'MAA' collected ₹4.93 crore on the first day 1 of its release.

" #Maa [#MaaTheFilm] fares better than expected... Pre-release expectations and trade projections had pegged its Day 1 total at a modest ₹3.50 cr, but the actual figures have surpassed estimates. Despite a limited release across 1500 screens in #India, #Maa held its own against strong competition - the holdover title #SitaareZameenPar, as well as new releases #Kannappa and the #Hollywood biggie #F1TheMovie... Yet, #Maa managed to draw a respectable number of footfalls. The 'Buy 2 - Get 1' free ticket offer [valid only on Friday] also boosted turnout... That said, the real test begins now - all eyes are on the Saturday and Sunday business. #Maa [Week 1] Fri ₹4.93 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," he shared.

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Maa' marks Kajol's return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. Her last theatrical release was 'Salaam Venky'.

Excited about the film, Kajol said, "I am very excited. My film is releasing in theatres after a long time and I am extremely happy about it..Every actor has to reinvent himself/herself with time. I had never thought I would do a horror film, but here we are. I am extremely proud of this film. The script is quite good. I am a big mythological buff. I love our Indian mythology. We have so many stories. So, I think it was one of my favourite stories."

"I am very grateful that I have done this film. I think we have made a very good film. Now audience will tell....But, Maa ki kasam, humne achi film banai hai," Kajol laughed.

