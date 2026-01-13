Kalamkaval OTT release in Hindi: When and where to watch Mammootty's cop-drama online

Kalamkaval OTT release in Hindi: Mammootty's recent Malayalam crime-drama, Kalamkaval is all set to stream online soon. Released in theatres on 5 December 2025, the cop-drama film received a warm response from critics and the audience. Helmed by Jithin K. Josh, the film reportedly earned ₹83 crore gross worldwide.

Kalamkaval plot and trailer Set in rural Kottayikonam, Kalamkaval follows a police investigation which takes a sudden turn after bizarre and sinister events. The cops discover missing clues to horrifying murders in the town, most of which remained unsolved for years. As the probe deepens, the cops uncover lies, manipulation and games to mislead them, pushing the truth away.

In the film, Mammootty stars in a negative role this time. He appears as the prime antagonist, Stanley Das. His role is inspired by the real-life serial killer Cyanide Mohan. The film also stars Vinayakan.

Mammootty's menacing portrayal was praised by the audience, which makes the film a must-watch.

Watch trailer here:

Kalamkaval OTT release date Missed watching the film in the theatre? Fans can catch the film on OTT now. Kalamkaval will make its OTT debut on SonyLIV. The film will be streaming on the OTT platform, starting from 16 January, as per the 40-day theatrical window between the big screen and ott release.

The digital rights of Kalamkaval have been bagged by SonyLIV ahead of its theatrical release. Recently, the platform confirmed the OTT release for its subscribers and wrote, “This time, he isn’t the hero. Kalamkaval streaming this Jan on SonyLIV. @mammootty @actorvinayakan @mammoottykampany @jithinkjose @george.mammootty @shruti.ramachandran @rajishavijayan #SonyLIV #SonyLIVSouth #Mammootty #Vinayakan #MammoottyKampany JithinKJose.”

Kalamkaval OTT release in Hindi While Kalamkaval was originally released in Malayalam, this time the film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi. It will also be streaming online in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu for the pan-India audience.

