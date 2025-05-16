Kalki Koechlin reveals she was denied entry at Filmfare Awards. Here's why

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin recently talked about the extremes some celebrities go to in order to create a public image in the minds of their fans. In an interview, Kalki recalled the time when she was stopped from entering the Filmfare Awards because of her car.

Kalki Koechlin on arriving in Swift at Filmfare Awards Kalki candidly revealed how not showing off her star status could affect the kind of work she gets offered in the industry.

The Dev D actor went on to assert how public relations and image-building for the public is crucial for the celebrities, although she likes to be spontaneous. However, she also acknowledged that it's necessary for some stars to have bodyguards and a PR team for themselves.

In an interview with Aleena Dissects, Kalki said, “For years, I arrived at the Filmfare Awards in my Swift, and my dress would be bigger than the car. People would stop the vehicle and wouldn’t let it enter the venue, and then I had to show my invite and say, ‘It’s me.’ That’s just who I am — I value freedom and everything else that comes with it. I don’t want that kind of lifestyle because I want to be spontaneous. When you don’t have an entourage, there’s less chance of being spotted, and fewer people following you. The only place it’s a problem is at airports — I’ve dedicated that 1.5 hours at the airport to my fans, because it’s back-to-back selfies.”

“I know people who live in a tiny 1BHK but drive an Audi. They’ll show up to meetings in an Audi with a driver, but they live in a small hole. For me, freedom is really important. I do spend money — but on living in a beautiful house in Goa and flying back and forth to Mumbai. That’s where all my money goes,” added Kalki, who is living in Goa with her family.

Kalki moves to Goa She moved to Goa after welcoming her daughter Sappho in 2020. Currently, she lives in Goa with her partner, Guy Hershberg and their daughter.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the Tamil romantic action thriller Nesippaya. It is directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film marked the acting debut of Akash Murali alongside Aditi Shankar, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and Khushbu.

