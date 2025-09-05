Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office: Dulquer Salmaan backed film races ahead globally, beats Marco in 8 days

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has ended its first week in cinemas on a high note, with strong numbers both in India and overseas. After eight days in theatres, the film has earned ₹54.35 crore net ( ₹63.50 crore gross) across India.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra worldwide box office collection On Thursday alone, the film showed growth in collections, earning ₹8 crore domestically — a 13% jump from Wednesday’s ₹7.10 crore. This increase suggests that the film is gaining momentum ahead of its second weekend, with strong word of mouth driving footfall.

Overseas, the film has made an even bigger impact. Lokah Chapter 1 has collected just under $7 million in international markets, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive ₹120 crore.

With this, the film has already outperformed the lifetime collections of several recent hits.

On Thursday, Lokah Chapter 1 earned over ₹15 crore worldwide, pushing its total beyond Malayalam blockbusters Marco ( ₹110 crore) and ARM ( ₹107 crore), as well as the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kuberaa ( ₹115 crore), starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

More about the film Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the first film in the newly launched Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. The story follows the titular character played by Kalyani Priyadarshan, with a supporting cast that includes Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, and others.