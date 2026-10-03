‘Kamaal kar diya pilot ji’: Salman Khan praises flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar after cockpit attack

Salman Khan praised flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar after the pilot was seriously injured during a cockpit attack on Flight FZ1073. Khan said it would be a “pleasure” to fly with Machchhar and saluted him for his actions.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has praised flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar following the mid-air cockpit attack aboard Flight FZ1073, saying he would be happy to fly with the pilot.

In a post on X on Saturday, Khan praised Machchhar for his actions during the emergency and said the pilot deserved recognition for handling the situation.

“Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar,” the actor wrote.

What happened aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073? The incident took place on September 30 aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Captain Machchhar was seriously injured during an incident inside the cockpit involving the co-pilot. Reports said the confrontation resulted in the aircraft making a rapid descent before the crew regained control and diverted the flight to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Reuters reported that Machchhar was stabbed by the co-pilot and, despite being seriously injured, managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene. The aircraft was subsequently landed safely in Tabuk, with all passengers unharmed. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

Smit Machchhar’s family expresses pride Machchhar's actions have also drawn a response from his family in Rajkot.

Speaking to ANI, his cousin Pulkit Machchhar said the family and the wider community were proud of the pilot's actions.

“He is actually my cousin; our family, our community, and the entire nation are proud of the courage he displayed and the lives he saved through his actions. It is a matter of immense pride for our family and the entire country; naturally, when a national leader issues a personal statement, it is a proud moment, and the work he has done is a source of pride for everyone.”

The family has also said that the attention surrounding Machchhar's actions has been a source of pride as he continues his recovery.

Pilot was injured during cockpit confrontation According to reports, Machchhar sustained serious injuries during the confrontation but continued to respond to the emergency.

Reuters reported that the aircraft experienced a sharp descent during the incident. The cockpit door was eventually opened, allowing passengers and crew to enter and restrain the attacker, while other pilots aboard the aircraft helped regain control.

The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Salman Khan joins praise for Smit Machchhar Khan's message adds to the public attention around Machchhar following the incident.

The actor's post focused on the pilot's handling of the emergency and his willingness to fly with Machchhar.

“Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar,” Khan wrote.

Machchhar has also received public praise from Indian and Israeli leaders following the incident. Reuters reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both praised the Indian pilot's actions.