Kamal Haasan confirms film with Rajinikanth; Lokesh Kanagaraj likely to direct the much-awaited Tamil movie

Kamal Haasan has officially confirmed that he will team up with superstar Rajinikanth for a new film—one of the most anticipated collaborations in Tamil film history.

Advertisement

The announcement came during a recent awards event, where Kamal, looking sharp and composed, finally broke his silence. “We will come together,” he said, putting an end to years of speculation and setting social media on fire.

For years, fans and film lovers have hoped to see these two icons share the screen again. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has worked with both actors separately—'Vikram' with Kamal and the upcoming ‘Coolie’ with Rajini—is said to be the man bringing this powerful duo together.

When asked on stage at the SIMA Awards whether the rumours were true and if the film is happening soon, Kamal replied with his usual calm charm, “Rajini & I are supposed to collaborate long back. It might be a surprise business-wise. We can’t say if it’s Tharamana Sambavam (a grand event). If the audience likes it, we are happy.”

Advertisement

That one sentence was enough to confirm what fans had been guessing for months—this isn’t just talk. It’s happening.

While the internet might be ready for a box office battle, Kamal had a more grounded view of the collaboration. He said the film is not about competition, but about respect and shared passion.

“For me, it is another chance. You may think we will compete with one another, but I see it as a chance to work with him. Other than that, there is nothing more. We always wanted to produce each other’s films,” Kamal said.

The focus, he explained, is not on one-upmanship, but on making a film that honours their journey and connection.

Though Kamal hinted that the film will be huge—“the trade will be taken aback by the numbers involved,” he said—it’s still early days. According to reports, the project is in its early stages and could take over a year to come together.

Advertisement