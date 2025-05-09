Kamal Haasan pushes audio launch of Thug Life amid rising India-Pakistan conflict: ‘Art can wait…’

Actor Kamal Haasan has postponed the audio launch of his upcoming film Thug Life in light of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. His team from Raaj Kamal Films International shared an official statement on Instagram on behalf of the actor. It mentioned that new dates will be announced at a "more appropriate time".

Kamal Haasan's film audio launch postponed The title of Haasan's statement read: "Art can wait. India comes first"

It read, "Art can wait. India comes first. In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of Thug Life, originally planned for the 16th of May."

He also expressed solidarity with the nation's armed forces and added, “As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. A new date will be announced at a later, more appropriate time. At this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation. As citizens, it is our duty to respond with restraint and solidarity. Celebration must make way for reflection.”

Thug Life Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam. The highly anticipated film marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after their film Nayakan in 1987.

The film is co-written by Haasan and Mani Ratnam. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR (STR), and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Thug Life is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, several other film releases, concerts and promotional events have been cancelled by celebrities across India due to the recent events following the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region.

India-Pakistan conflict The India-Pakistan conflict saw a major escalation on Thursday late evening after Pakistan fired missiles and drones at military sites in Jammu and multiple other locations along the western border.

Earlier today, the Indian Army said, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”