Kamal Haasan revives Sandiyar: Why he dropped the controversial title for Virumaandi in 2003

Kamal Haasan has brought back a film title that he had to abandon more than two decades ago. The actor's upcoming Tamil film with director SU Arun Kumar has been officially titled Sandiyar, reviving a name that sparked protests and a political controversy in 2003 before being replaced with Virumaandi.

The title announcement has brought renewed attention to the earlier dispute, which involved concerns over caste representation and violence in Tamil Nadu's southern districts.

The new film was previously known by its working title, KH237. Its first-look posters show Haasan in a rugged appearance, holding a gun. The makers have also used the tagline, "Revenge does give satisfaction, but…"

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The film's shooting began on 7 November, coinciding with Haasan's birthday. He is producing the project along with R Mahendran under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while SU Arun Kumar is directing it.

What happened when Kamal Haasan first announced Sandiyar in 2003? The controversy dates back to 2003, when Haasan announced a film titled Sandiyar. The actor had also released promotional posters showing himself holding a sickle, locally known as an aruval.

The word Sandiyar is commonly translated as a rowdy, thug or troublemaker. However, the objection to the title went beyond its literal meaning.

K Krishnaswamy, founder of the pro-Dalit political party Puthiya Thamizhagam, strongly opposed the name. He argued that it glorified the dominant Thevar community and could encourage caste-based violence in southern Tamil Nadu, where tensions between Thevars and Dalits had been a concern.

Krishnaswamy also warned that he would disrupt the film's shooting. In comments reported by India Today, he argued that the film risked bringing back the aruval culture, which had claimed several lives in the region.

Haasan, however, rejected the suggestion that his film contained caste references. He told the media at the time, "There are no casteist references in the script. I don't know what this is all about." The disagreement soon affected the film's production plans.

Why did Kamal Haasan change the title to Virumaandi? The controversy escalated to the point where the film's shooting was disrupted. Haasan also approached the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister it, seeking police protection for the production.

However, reports at the time said the government was unwilling to provide special security for the shoot amid the tensions.

Following a meeting with Jayalalithaa in June 2003, Haasan announced that he would drop the title. He said he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and had decided to respect the objections raised by some groups.

He also made it clear that he was confident about the film's prospects, regardless of its name. "Even if I name it Sakala Kala Vallavan Part II, it will run," he reportedly told reporters.

The film was eventually renamed Virumaandi and released in 2004. It went on to become a major success and remains one of the notable films in Haasan's career.

Why has the title become controversial again in 2026?

More than 20 years later, Haasan's decision to use the same title has brought the old debate back into focus.

This time, filmmaker Lenin Bharathi has criticised the choice, particularly the film's promotional tagline about revenge being settled through blood. He argued that glorifying violence through cinema could have a harmful influence on young people.

After the title was announced, Bharathi also raised concerns about the use of the word Sandiyar, pointing to existing caste-related tensions, murders and violence in southern Tamil Nadu.

The criticism has also revived questions about the responsibility of filmmakers when choosing titles and presenting violence on screen.

As of 7 November, Haasan and his production house have not publicly responded to Lenin Bharathi's criticism, according to Hindustan Times.