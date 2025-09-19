Kamal Haasan, Simran, Karthi lead tributes after Robo Shankar’s death: ‘A great talent gone too soon'

The Tamil film fraternity has come together to pay tributes to actor-comedian Robo Shankar, who passed away at the age of 46 on September 18. The popular artiste reportedly collapsed on a film set and was admitted to hospital, where his condition worsened.

How did Kamal Haasan react? Veteran actor Kamal Haasan was among the first to post an emotional note in Tamil on social media. The translation read:

“Robo Shankar. Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. Therefore, my younger brother. So, will you just leave me and go? You left, your job is done. My job remains unfinished. You left tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours.”

'A talent that brought smiles to millions' Actress Simran, remembered for films like Thullatha Manamum Thullum and Vaalee, and more recently seen in Gulmohar and Citadel: Honey Bunny, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Robo Shankar. A talent that brought smiles to millions. You will be missed. Prayers and strength to his family during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

'A great talent gone too soon' Actor Karthi expressed grief, pointing to the toll of lifestyle choices:

“It aches to see how destructive choices over time can erode health. A great talent gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. #RoboShankar”

How are others remembering him? Many filmmakers, colleagues and fans have also shared their condolences online, remembering the late comedian for his energy and humour.

Who was Robo Shankar? Robo Shankar was a well-known name in both Tamil TV and film industries. He earned the nickname “Robo” for his trademark robot-style performances in village shows and TV programs.

He began his film journey in 1997 and appeared in several uncredited roles, including in Rajinikanth’s Padayappa, before moving on to supporting characters. His big break came with Vijay Sethupathi’s Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, which brought him wide recognition.