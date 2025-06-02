Kamal Haasan's ‘Thug Life’ in trouble: Producers move HC as Karnataka film body says movie won't release without apology

Actor Kamal Haasan continues to be in the centre of controversy after his comment on the Kannada language, with pro-Kannada groups announcing a ban on the release of his film ‘Thug Life’. Now, a plea has been moved at the Karnataka High Court to allow the movie's screening without any disturbance in Karnataka, as per a report.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, co-producer of the film Raajkamal Films International has moved the Karnataka HC, citing concerns regarding the ban on the film's screenings in Karnataka.

Pro-Kannada groups threaten ban Meanwhile, a Karnataka film organisation has targeted his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’, saying it won't let the movie release unless the actor provides an public apology.

“People of Karnataka are angry with Kamal Haasan. We have also sent a message to the South Film Chamber. The distributors have decided that if he does not apologise before the release of his film on the 5th, it will not be allowed to release here,” Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) president M. Narasimhalu was quoted as saying by ANI.

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and stars Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles.

Kamal Haasan defends comments In response to the growing backlash, Haasan stood by his statement, saying he believes in law and democracy.

Terming India a "democratic country," the actor stated that he wouldn't "apologise" to anyone for his actions if he is "not wrong." Pro-Kannada organisations have demanded a public apology from him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Kannada people.

Speaking to media personnel outside the DMK party headquarters in Chennai on Friday, Haasan said, "It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is genuine. Nobody will doubt it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise; if I'm not, I won't."