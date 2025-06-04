Kamal Hassan thanks Tamil Nadu for ‘understanding’ him from stage in first public event amid Tamil-Kannada row

Veteran actor Kamal Hassan made his first public appearance in Tamil Nadu days after the Karnataka High Court rapped him for his controversial statement. The actor left many upset in Karnataka after he said that “Kannada was born out of Tamil” during the audio release event of Thug Life.

Kamal Hassan thanks Tamil Nadu, refuses to comment on controversy On Wednesday, Kamal Haasan took to the stage with his co-stars of Thug Life, including Silambarasan. However, he didn't comment on the ongoing row related to his statement.

He thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for understanding him and his words, which grabbed everyone's attention.

As per a translation by PTI, Kamal said, "I thank Tamil Nadu for understanding what I say from the stage."

He also talked about the hard work and international quality behind Mani Ratnam's film Thug Life. “I should thank the entire state of Tamil Nadu which stood behind me,” Kamal added.

Thug Life to not release in Karnataka yet Thug Life will be released on June 5 in India, except for Karnataka.

On Tuesday, Kamal agreed not to release his upcoming film Thug Life in Karnataka after the controversy erupted over his recent remarks on Tamil and Kannada.

Karnataka HC to Kamal Haasan He previously moved the High Court asking for a direction for the film's release after many objected to it being released in Karnataka.

During the hearing of his plea, Kamal refused to apologise to the High Court for his statement. He said that he had ‘no malice', LiveLaw reported.

He also proposed to have a dialogue with the Film Chamber on the matter.

The court said, “You may be Kamal Haasan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses.”

The bench added, “You know the importance of the film, saying it is made by Mani Ratnam, but you cannot make a statement (Apology).

“For your own creation, you want police machinery to support now. Language is a sentiment attached to the people. You are not an ordinary man, you are a public figure. People writing on social media are also being investigated.

“Fundamental right of speech and expression cannot be stretched to hurt sentiments of the masses.”

Thug Life Thug Life is a gangster action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam. It is co-written by Kamal Haasan, who is also jointly producing the film under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies are also backing the film.

Besides Kamal Haasan, it also stars Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj.