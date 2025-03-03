Kamala Harris, Zendaya, Jonathan Bailey: Celebs with no shows at Oscars 2025- Here’s what happened

Oscars 2025: Hollywood's biggest night witnessed drama, action and some big wins. However, this year’s glamour ceremony saw notable absences as many films got snubbed unexpectedly. Scheduling conflicts, production commitments, or personal matters? Know what kept celebrities like Zendaya, Angelina Jolie, Jonathan Bailey and even Kamala Harris away from this year's Academy Awards.

Kamala Harris It is believed that former Vice President Kamala Harris was supposed to mark a surprise appearance at the Oscars. However, plans changed due to security concerns, reportedly. As the red carpet started, Deadline reported beefed up security in anticipation of Harris’s appearance. “We live in a new evolving security environment,” the report quoted a federal official. “The expected attendance of the former vice president is a major factor in the added security,” it further added.

Not much later, the same news outlet reported that Harris and her team decided to skip the Oscars citing “a variety of reasons."

Zendaya Zendaya could have been among the best dressed at Oscars this season. However, she gave it a miss despite her last year film, Dune: Part Two, was nominated for Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Picture. All though she did not made it to any nominations, her film won the Oscar for sound and best visual effects.

While it's not known exactly why she skipped the award show, it can also be because her film Challengers was completely shut out from this year's race, despite Zendaya being nominated at the Golden Globes.

Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie was neither nominated nor presenting an award. It is self explanatory why she was nowhere in the Dolby theater, speculations of her skipping the evening are circulating on the internet. Many believe Jolie gave Oscars a pass after being snubbed at the Oscar nominations despite earning the Best Actress nod at the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

Nicole Kidman Much like Angelina Jolie, Nichole Kidman took a break from Oscar after her film, Babygirl was snubbed from this year's Oscars.

Pamela Anderson Award season fatigue is real and Pamela Anderson might have had the same. Fans couldn't catch her glimpse this year after her film The Last Showgirl did not made it to the Oscars' Best Actress race.

However, she told ELLE.com that she feels nothing but gratitude for the awards season run she had with The Last Showgirl. She was seen last week at the SAG Awards.

Jonathan Bailey The entire Wicked team attended the Oscars 2025. In fact, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were among the early ones on the red carpet. However, it was actor Jonathan Bailey who was visibly absent at the 2025 Academy Awards.

His co-star Jeff Goldblum revealed Jonathan was out of the States. "He's on stage right now in England, doing Richard II," Goldblum told E! News!, before the ceremony.

The Oscars have come to a close now. It was hosted by Conan O'Brien. This year's ceremony marked a big win for Anora in major categories.