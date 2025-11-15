Kamini Kaushal's co-stars from Kabir Singh— Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani—pay heartfelt tribute: ‘Your talent inspired…’

Kamini Kaushal, a prominent actress of the Hindi film industry, breathed her last on November 13 night and passed away at the age of 98 at her Mumbai residence following age-related health issues. Known for her roles in classic films, she was married to her late sister's husband BS Sood who was the chief engineer at the Bombay Port Trust.

As Bollywood mourned the loss of veteran actress, tributes poured in remembering the rich legacy she left behind that inspired generations of Indian cinema. Kamini Kaushal's co-stars — Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani — from the movie ‘Kabir Singh’ reacted on the loss as they paid homage to the legendary actress.

In the movie ‘Kabir Singh,’ one of the highest grossers of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's career, Kamini Kaushal played the role of Shahid's grandmother. Shahid Kapoor in post on Instagram storied wrote, “Rest in peace maam.”

Shahid Kapoor's reaction on Kamini Kaushal's demise.

Kiara Advani shared a black-and-white throwback photograph on her Instagram stories and wrote, “It was an honour to work with you."

"Your grace, humility and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal Ji,” the caption added.

Kiara Advani's reaction on Kamini Kaushal's demise.

All you need to know about Kamini Kaushal Born on February 24 in 1927 in Lahore, Kamini Kaushal is well known for her roles in Biraj Bahu (1954), Arzoo (1950), Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Namoona (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953), Aabroo (1956), Bade Sarkar (1957), Jailor (1958), Night Club (1958) and Godaan (1963).

She had three children with BS Sood and was the adoptive mother of her sister's two daughters after her death.

Counted among the highest paid actresses of the 1940s and 1950s, she marked her debut in the Indian cinema in 1946 with the movie “Neecha Nagar.” This movie received worldwide acclaim and appreciation and went on to win the Grand Prix award at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival.

Bollywood's iconic actor Dilip Kumar in his biography titled '"Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow" revealed that Kaushal was the first woman he fell in love with.

Dilip Kumar and Kamini Kaushal, whose real name Uma Kashyap, acted together in several films. “(She) had the intelligence to grasp the intrinsic sensitivity of some of the more poignant situations in the script. She was an artiste who could perform with the required authority when needed... Moreover, she was an educated person with whom one could have an interesting conversation. She had a noticeable fluency in speaking English, which was unusual those days for an actress,” Dilip Kumar wrote.