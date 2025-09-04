Kammattam review: Sudev Nair delivers a steady performance in a thriller that blends mystery with intrigue

Zee5’s latest Malayalam-language series, ‘Kammattam’, arrives with a moody backdrop, a mysterious death, and a determined detective—all the right ingredients for a gripping crime thriller.

Directed by Shan Thulasidharan and led by Sudev Nair, the series makes a solid first impression with its shadowy atmosphere and a central mystery that hints at something deeper than a straightforward murder case.

The story begins with the suspicious death of Samuel Umman, a respected planter whose apparent road accident raises more questions than answers. Inspector Antonio George (Nair) quickly notices inconsistencies—chief among them, a missing necklace from the scene.

As he digs further, the case spirals into something much more complex: a web of silence, deceit, and high-stakes financial fraud that reaches beyond a single crime.

To its credit, ‘Kammattam’ keeps things watchable. The direction is steady, the screenplay avoids major plot holes, and the overall tone remains consistent throughout.

The cinematography, though generally serviceable, does manage to capture the slow-burn mood of the story. Performances are decent, especially Sudev Nair, who brings a sense of quiet intensity to his role.

However, despite a promising setup, the series doesn’t quite stick the landing. One of the most noticeable flaws is the camerawork—certain zoom-ins and angles feel abrupt and out of place, pulling the viewer out of the moment instead of drawing them in. These visual choices feel more distracting than deliberate.

The pacing also falters. Some episodes feel unnecessarily stretched, while moments that should land with emotional or narrative weight end up feeling oddly muted.

There’s a sense that ‘Kammattam’ is aiming for depth, but never quite reaches it. Characters outside of Antonio are thinly drawn, and the emotional stakes remain frustratingly low for a story with such potentially explosive subject matter.

Kammattam isn’t a waste of time, but it’s not a must-watch either. With a tighter script, more refined visuals, and greater emotional investment, it could’ve been a compelling addition to the genre. As it stands, it’s a passable thriller—enjoyable in parts, but unlikely to leave a lasting impression.