Kandi Burruss says split with Todd Tucker ‘was brewing for a while,’ vows amicable co-parenting

Kandi Burruss confirmed she filed for divorce from husband Todd Tucker after nearly 11 years of marriage, telling an Amazon Live session that “I filed Friday, but this is something that has been brewing for a while.” According to a source cited by TMZ, the two had separated months earlier, and the decision came after they had simply grown apart. The public announcement came on 21 November, though insiders say the emotional distance had been present for some time.

Life in the spotlight while things broke off In the livestream, Burruss admitted that she still appears composed online, but explained that the façade does not always match the inside.

She said, “All the times you’ve been seeing me online all smiles means nothing. I’ve been going through it.” She described the emotional toll as being “up and down … doing well at some points and then having ‘moments of sadness’ and being ‘all over the place.’”

For someone who built a high-profile career as a Grammy-winning songwriter and reality-TV mainstay, the audience always sees the strong side. Now she says the process of separation feels like a private struggle set against a public stage.

Focus on family and next chapter Despite the split, Burruss stressed that she and Tucker plan to co-parent their children together and remain civil. She told Amazon Live that their daughter Blaze’s sixth birthday and their upcoming Thanksgiving together are proof of their friendly arrangements. She added she has “no regrets” about the marriage, pointing out that they met in 2011 on the set of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, engaged in 2013, and married in 2014.

Her immediate focus: protecting her peace, being a good mother to Ace and Blaze, and entering what she called “a new chapter pouring into my work, my family and my own growth.”

FAQs Why is Kandi Burruss divorcing Todd Tucker? She says the split “has been brewing for a while”, and they had grown apart.