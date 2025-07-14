Korean actor Kang Seo Ha dies at 31 after cancer diagnosis

South Korean actor Kang Seo Ha passed away recently after battling cancer. She was 31. On Monday, the news of her death was confirmed by South Korean news outlet Soompi.

Who was Kang Seo Ha Born in 1994, Kang Seo Ha entered the showbiz industry in South Korea with her screen debut in Brave Guys’ music video, Getting Farther Away and rose to fame.

She was best known for starring in K-dramas like Schoolgirl Detectives, Assembly, First Love Again, Through the Waves, The Flower in Prison, and Heart Surgeons.

Kang Seo Ha's last rites Meanwhile, Kang Seo Ha’s memorial altar has been set up in Room 8 of the funeral hall at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital.

Her funeral procession will take place at 7:40 a.m. on July 16. As per reports, her final resting place will be the family burial site in Haman, Gyeongnam Province.

Mourning the loss of the actor, one of her family members posted a video featuring heartfelt moments of the actor. Remembering her, the post read: "I still can’t believe it, unnie. Even while enduring such immense pain, you worried about those around you and about me. Even though you couldn’t eat for months, you insisted on paying for my meals with your own card and never let me skip a meal. My angel, who left us far too soon. Even as you endured everything with painkillers, you said you were grateful that it wasn’t worse, and I felt truly ashamed. My dear sister, you went through so much. I hope you are only happy and free from pain where you are now!”

Reacting to the post, fans extended condolences to the family. They also offered prayers for the departed soul.

Social media is filled with posts about the actor.