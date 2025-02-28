Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar have mutually sorted their ongoing defamation case, as per the Dhakaad actor's new post. The lyricist had filed a case against her.

Sharing a rare, happy picture of herself with Javed Akhtar, Kangana updated fans that they are likely to collaborate for her future film. The photo is seemingly clicked at court premises. It features Kangana and Javed smiling next to each other.

Kangana wrote in the caption, “Today Javed Ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through meditation, in the mediation Javed Ji has been very kind and gracious, he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial.”

Javed Akhtar's defamation case against Kangana The legal battle between them began after Javed Akhtar called Kangana Ranaut to his home to give her some advice on her public spat with Hrithik Roshan in 2016.

Later, in 2020, Kangana, in a television interview, claimed that Akhtar had threatened her for speaking on the issue. To this, Akhtar filed a defamation suit against her.

What did Kangana say about Javed Akhtar In 2020, Kangana appeared for an interview on a news channel, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During her appearance, she said Akhtar asked her to apologise to her co-star Hrithik Roshan. For the unversed, Hrithik filed a lawsuit against Kangana seeking an apology following their public spat over a statement on their alleged relationship in 2016.

Kangana had said, “Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (Hrithik's father ) and his family are very big people. If you don't apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house.”