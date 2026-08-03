Kangana Ranaut at it again! Did Queen actor take dig at Sonakshi Sinha in cryptic 'pocket maar' post? Internet thinks so

Signs of a fresh clash between actors Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha appear to be emerging, following a cryptic story shared by Ranaut on Instagram. The post came shortly after the actor attempted to clarify an alleged 'like' on a social media post that had used derogatory language about an unnamed actress's weight — a post that reportedly criticised the actress for staying silent on the Jharkhand paper leak issue despite having spoken up during last month's NEET paper leak protests.

Ranaut Denies Body-Shaming, Then Makes Pointed Remarks Anyway Taking to her Instagram story, Ranaut claimed that the viral screenshot showing her having liked the body-shaming post was fabricated, insisting that she does not engage in such behaviour. However, in the same breath, she went on to make a series of pointed comments about an unnamed actress's appearance and public conduct.

She wrote, “There are many fake news that are doing rounds, this like of mine is also fake I never body shame anyone but I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar these days she wears half pants and ulta cap and talks like a jebkatra while passionately promoting gutterchap behaviour of protestors. I always feel how you dress in a relationship is a direct reflection of how you feel, dear fellow actress if your man is making you feel like a jebkatra I am sorry, you used to dress and speak so elegantly what happened to you? Opinions are yours but you can do better with that styling of yours if you need some help I am always there for you.”

Internet Points Fingers At Sonakshi Sinha The cryptic remarks quickly set off a guessing game on social media, with the majority of users pointing to Sonakshi Sinha as the likely subject of Ranaut's comments. Sinha had been among the earliest Bollywood personalities to publicly speak up about the student protests held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in July. She had also shared a video, dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and a cap, celebrating the students' win after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down.

What Sonakshi Sinha Had Said About The Protests In her own video message shared on Instagram, the "Dahaad" actor had explained why she felt compelled to break her silence on the issue. She said she could no longer stay quiet, particularly at a time when several others had chosen not to comment at all.

"I've never made a public statement like this before, but I can't stay silent any longer. We all know Sonam Wangchuk. We know what he has done for the country, his achievements, and the many honours he has received. For the past 18 days, he has been on a hunger strike without food. And why? Because he is fighting for the future of children, a future he believes is being pushed towards ruin," Sinha had said.

The Ongoing Rift Between Ranaut And Hrithik Roshan This latest episode comes just days after Ranaut and actor Hrithik Roshan reignited their long-running feud. Roshan had reacted to a post on Instagram that read "We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan," which had been shared in the wake of Ranaut's earlier remarks on the student protests. Responding to it, Roshan urged people not to be swayed purely by online narratives, stating that he would rather wait for facts and proper context before forming an opinion.

"My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right," he wrote in a comment.