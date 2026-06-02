Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid FWICE ban over Don 3 exit: ‘Jab aapki haisiyat badhti hai…’

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has voiced support for Ranveer Singh following a non-cooperation directive issued against him by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over the ongoing controversy surrounding his reported exit from Don 3.

Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid industry wide ban Speaking to reporters at the trailer launch event for Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Ranaut drew parallels between Singh’s situation and her own experiences in the film industry, suggesting that professional success often brings heightened scrutiny and opposition.

In the video shared by India Today, Kangana said, "You have been asking me. I have been banned by everybody. Jab aapki haisiyat badhti hai to dushman bhi badhti hai (When your stature is high, you get more enemies)," Ranaut said while responding to questions about the dispute.

Also Read | What is FWICE and why has it issued a directive against Ranveer Singh?

Her remarks come as the controversy surrounding Don 3 continues to generate debate within the Hindi film industry. FWICE recently issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh and alleged that the actor had failed to respond to repeated notices and invitations sent by the organisation regarding the matter.

Ranaut’s intervention is notable given her history of openly criticising various industry institutions and organisations. Over the years, the actor has frequently spoken about what she describes as resistance and opposition from influential groups within the entertainment business.

What led to the fallout and subsequent ban? The controversy stems from Ranveer Singh's reported withdrawal from Don 3, the upcoming instalment of the popular action franchise directed by Farhan Akhtar. According to FWICE, Akhtar lodged a formal complaint alleging that Singh exited the project at an advanced stage of pre-production, after substantial work and financial commitments had already been made. The filmmakers reportedly told the federation that around ₹45 crore had been spent on pre-production, and that the actor's exit exposed the project to significant financial losses.

FWICE subsequently issued multiple notices inviting Singh to present his side of the dispute. However, the actor reportedly maintained that the matter was contractual in nature and outside the federation's jurisdiction.

After what it described as repeated unsuccessful attempts to secure his participation, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor. Singh's representatives have since said that he continues to hold "the highest regard" for those associated with the Don franchise and has chosen not to engage publicly with the dispute.