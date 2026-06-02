Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid FWICE ban over Don 3 exit: ‘Jab aapki haisiyat badhti hai…’

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has voiced support for Ranveer Singh following a non-cooperation directive issued against him by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over the ongoing controversy surrounding his reported exit from Don 3.

Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid industry wide ban Speaking to reporters at the trailer launch event for Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Ranaut drew parallels between Singh’s situation and her own experiences in the film industry, suggesting that professional success often brings heightened scrutiny and opposition.

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In the video shared by India Today, Kangana said, "You have been asking me. I have been banned by everybody. Jab aapki haisiyat badhti hai to dushman bhi badhti hai (When your stature is high, you get more enemies)," Ranaut said while responding to questions about the dispute.

Also Read | What is FWICE and why has it issued a directive against Ranveer Singh?

Her remarks come as the controversy surrounding Don 3 continues to generate debate within the Hindi film industry. FWICE recently issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh and alleged that the actor had failed to respond to repeated notices and invitations sent by the organisation regarding the matter.

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Ranaut’s intervention is notable given her history of openly criticising various industry institutions and organisations. Over the years, the actor has frequently spoken about what she describes as resistance and opposition from influential groups within the entertainment business.

What led to the fallout and subsequent ban? The controversy stems from Ranveer Singh's reported withdrawal from Don 3, the upcoming instalment of the popular action franchise directed by Farhan Akhtar. According to FWICE, Akhtar lodged a formal complaint alleging that Singh exited the project at an advanced stage of pre-production, after substantial work and financial commitments had already been made. The filmmakers reportedly told the federation that around ₹45 crore had been spent on pre-production, and that the actor's exit exposed the project to significant financial losses.

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FWICE subsequently issued multiple notices inviting Singh to present his side of the dispute. However, the actor reportedly maintained that the matter was contractual in nature and outside the federation's jurisdiction.

After what it described as repeated unsuccessful attempts to secure his participation, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor. Singh's representatives have since said that he continues to hold "the highest regard" for those associated with the Don franchise and has chosen not to engage publicly with the dispute.

Industry reports have suggested that creative differences may have contributed to Singh's decision to leave the project, although neither the actor nor the filmmakers have publicly confirmed the exact reasons behind the split.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.