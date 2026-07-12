Kangana Ranaut backs UP Governor Anandiben Patel's ‘expert mother’ remark, netizens blast her: ‘Lead by example’

MP, actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the controversy surrounding Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's recent remarks on women. Coming out in support of Patel, Ranaut said that nurturing comes naturally to women and hence, it is one of their greatest strengths.

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Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anandiben Patel's remarks on women Her comments came amid a gender debate triggered by the Governor's statement. Anandiben Patel said that women should become "expert mothers" before pursuing careers such as civil services or teaching.

Taking to X, the Queen actor opened up about her own childhood, recalling how she preferred playing with dolls while her brother played outdoor sports. Sharing memories of building dollhouses, stitching clothes for them and pretending to cook on toy stoves, Ranaut said that caregiving and nurturing had always come instinctively to her.

Talking about how she would "build dollhouses" and play the role of a mother as a child, Kangana Ranaut wrote on X, “When we were small, my brother played football and cricket, but I carefully built dollhouses, stitched their clothes and cooked their food. Much to everyone's amusement at home, I made small chulhas and pretended to be a doll mom.”

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The actor continued and said that nurturing is not something women need to be taught, calling it as their “true nature”. She added, “It is not something that we need to learn. God has bestowed upon us the duty of nurturing humanity. It is our true nature, which is why women are called Devi, Shakti, Annapurna, Mata and many other such forms. But beyond all that, it is such a joy to love, to feed, to dance and to nurture.”

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Netizens react Soon after she shared the post, many on the internet reacted strongly to her words.

Among them, a user wrote in the comment section of Ranaut's post, “God bestowed no expectations on you it is the society which has bestowed those expectations upon http://you.You pretended to be a mom because you saw females around into that role, everyone was amused because they thought they were raising a society compatible daughter.”

“Those by gone days are different from today. Today's girls do not like to spend time in the kitchen and love all out door activities. So this message is for the present day teens and would be mothers,” added another.

One more said, “I agree nurturing is a gift from God. But just because someone is good at something, does not mean that they like doing it. I played with dolls as a young kid, but outgrew it & was drawn towards tennis. To each his own. That is the beauty of modern society.”

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Someone else commented, “I am sorry but you are 40 and not yet married, let alone be a mother. Perhaps, lead by example so people can be convinced of the virtues you are so passionately advocating for?”

What did Anandiben Patel say… Patel made the controversial statement while addressing the 41st convocation of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur on Thursday. At the event, she urged women to become "expert mothers" before aspiring to become IAS officers or teachers. She said, “Whether you become an IAS officer or a teacher, first become an expert mother. Everyone should know how to cook the food prepared at home.”

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.