Kangana Ranaut calls Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam ‘dumb’ as she reacts to his murder case: ‘Cold blooded murder’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to react to the highly trending murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the BJP MP penned a strong note and called the unfortunate incident “Cruel, heinous, and above all absurd.”

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Raja Raghuvanshi murder case Kangana also called Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam Raghuvanshi “dumb.” Sonam is the prime accused in her husband's murder case.

Kangana wrote on the photo-sharing app, "How absurd is this!! Woman can't say no to marriage because she is scared of her own parents but she can plan a cold-blooded murder with supari killers. This has been on my mind since morning but not able to wrap my head around it!!! Uuffff getting a headache now!! She couldn't even divorce or run away with her lover."

“How cruel, heinous and above all absurd and dumb. Dumb people should never be taken lightly. They are the biggest threat to any society... We often laugh at them and think they are harmless but it's not true. Intelligent people may damage others for their own good but remember a dumb person has no idea what they are doing !!! Be aware very aware of dumbness around you,” the Queen actor also added.

Kangana Ranaut on Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam went missing during their honeymoon at Sohra in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on May 23.

Later, Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near the Weisawdong waterfalls on June 2. Sonam, 24, had gone missing since then.

Sonam Raghuvanshi The Meghalaya Police named Sonam as one of the prime accused in the murder case and said she had allegedly hired killers for the murder of her husband.

As per the Police, Sonam surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district in adjoining Uttar Pradesh. She was later placed under arrest.

However, Sonam maintained her innocence before being taken into custody.

Reportedly, she has claimed innocence and alleged abduction. She said that she was not an accused, but a victim in the case. She also claimed that an attempt was made to rob her, after which she fell unconscious and did not remember how she ended up in Ghazipur, reported India Today.

Besides Sonam, there are four other accused – Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand, in this case. All of them were arrested from different parts of Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder case, confirmed PTI.