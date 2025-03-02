Javed Akhtar ‘not happy’ after defamation settlement with Kangana Ranaut? Lyricist to ‘take on some other challenge’

  • Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut finally settled their five-year long defamation dispute. However, is the lyricist not happy? Here's what he said 

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated2 Mar 2025, 10:23 PM IST
Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut: Following a five-year legal battle, all is finally well between Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar and actress Kangana Ranaut. The duo was all smiles, as they posed for a photograph together.

When Javed Akhtar was asked if he was happy, he said: “Nahi, ab dekhta hun. Koi doosri pareshani mul lunga (No, now I will see. I might take on some other challenge)," according to a report by News 18.

In 2020, Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut accusing her of making defamatory statements on both national and international television. He specifically referred to an interview Kangana gave following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut defamation case

Javed Akhtar opened up on the case during his chat with Aaj Tak. The lyricist stated: “Yes, the cases have been settled. She has taken back her word and the allegations. She has committed that she would never repeat it again. She has apologised for all the inconvenience caused to me. She also withdrew her case. Maine paise toh mange nahi the, apology chaiyeh thi, jo mil gai (I didn’t ask for any money in the defamation case. I wanted an apology which I have got)."

Actress Kangana Ranaut also shared the update, stating that during the mediation Javed Akhtar had been very ‘kind and gracious.' The 'Queen' actress also stated that Akhtar had ‘agreed to write songs for my(her) next directorial.”

What did Kangana Ranaut say

Kangana Ranaut had once shared in an interview with a news channel, that Javed Akhtar had ‘warned’ her to apologise to Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family.

“ They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house,” Kangana Ranaut had said, as per multiple reports.

Javed Akhtar then filed a defamation case against Ranaut that went on for five years. He told the court, “Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie. I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn’t call her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016,” reported The Indian Express.

First Published:2 Mar 2025, 10:23 PM IST
