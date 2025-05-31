Kangana Ranaut demands release of Sharmistha Panoli after arrest over controversial post: ‘Youngsters use such words'

BJP MP and actor, Kangana Ranaut demands immediate release of influencer, student Sharmistha Panoli who has been arrested by Kolkata Police over her controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor. She allegedly criticised Bollywood celebrities for their 'silence' on the operation which took place during India-Pakistan tension.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sharmistha Panoli's arrest Amid this, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and came out in support of Panoli. She wrote, “I agree that Sharmistha used some unpleasant words for her expression, but such words most youngsters use these days, she apologised for her statements and that should be enough, no need to bully and harass her further she should be released immediately.”

Sharmistha Panoli controversy explained The controversy erupted over Panoli's comments on May 14, 2025, when the influencer posted a video, responding to a Pakistani follower who questioned her about India’s military reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In response, Panoli reportedly made derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad, sparking widespread backlash across social media. She also criticised Bollywood celebrities, for their ‘silence’ on Operation Sindoor, as reported by multiple media outlets.

#ArrestSharmishta began trending on X, formerly Twitter after her video went viral.

Panoli's video has been now deleted from Instagram. She also issued a public apology on X. Going by her May 15 story highlight, she issued an “unconditional apology”, stating she “never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody."

She shared, “I do hereby tender my UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY whatever was put are my personal feelings and i never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody so anybody is hurt I'm sorry for the same. I expect co- operation and if understanding. Henceforth, i will be cautious in my public post. Again please accept my apologies.”

Sharmistha Panoli's arrest An FIR that was lodged against her in Kolkata, late Friday night. Following the FIR, Kolkata Police tracked her down and arrested her in Gurugram, Haryana.

As per sources, the FIR against was lodged under sections 196(1) (a) promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, or community, 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens), 352 ( intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), 353(1)(c) (statements that incite public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reported HT.

As per police, her video had “derogatory and disrespectful" comments aimed at a particular religious community.

Kolkata police clarifies on arrest Kolkata police shared a statement on Saturday, clarifying Pinoli's arrest. It read: “In reference to Garden Reach Police Station Case No. 136 dated 15.05.2025, certain social media narratives suggesting an unlawful arrest of a law student are factually incorrect and misleading. All legal procedures were duly adhered to. All attempts were made to serve notice, but she was found absconding on every occasion. Consequently, a warrant of arrest was issued by the competent court, following which she was apprehended lawfully from Gurgaon. She was thereafter produced before the appropriate magistrate and granted transit remand as per due process of law.”

“We urge all concerned to refrain from spreading unverified or speculative content and to rely on authentic sources for information.”

Pinoli has now removed all of her posts from her Instagram accounts.