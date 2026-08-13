Kangana Ranaut escalates attack on Naseeruddin Shah after ‘lomdi’ remark, asks ‘Why Pakistan ki prem katha continues?’

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has doubled down on her remark against veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. She recently referred to him as "lomdi" (fox) over his support towards the student protests in the country. Talking about it, she has once again slammed Shah for his "love for Pakistan."

Kangana Ranaut on her ‘lomdi’ statement Talking to ANI, Kangana Ranaut made claims about the film industry and its “consistent attitude”. Talking about the agitation at Jantar Mantar, Ranaut said that some of her parliamentarian friends climbed onto their cars and broke windows. She also alleged that about 2,500 people gathered outside her house, climbing to the gate.

"This isn't a new issue; the film industry has always held this attitude. You witnessed the attack on Parliament. I have many parliamentarian friends whose cars were climbed upon and whose windows were smashed. Everyone knows this; it is no secret. People even climbed up to the gate of my house; there were at least two and a half thousand people outside, and such a massive police force had to be deployed that we couldn't sleep at night," she said.

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She added, “So when a situation like this was unfolding at Jantar Mantar, they were all shedding crocodile tears. But now that children in Jharkhand are facing this kind of oppression, aren’t they Gen Z too? Is someone only considered Gen Z if they act against the country or abuse the Prime Minister? They themselves have been made to appear anti-youth. This hypocrisy in the film industry will not work. The crocodile tears that people from the film industry were shedding for Jantar Mantar, they should shed the same tears for the children in Jharkhand as well.”

Ranaut defends Mentioning her "lomdi" remark at Naseeruddin Shah, she revealed why she used the term.

She said, justifying, "I said this about Naseeruddin Shah because he had made such a distasteful video in which he was making threats of this kind. And whenever you look at his films, interviews or statements, it is always about Pakistan. Yeh Pakistan ki prem katha kab khatam hogi? Jab dekho Pakistan ke prem mein yeh mare rahte hain. Ab Partition ko bhi itne saal ho gaye hain toh yeh love story khatam kyun nahi ho rahi hai (When will this love story with Pakistan end? He is always obsessed with his love for Pakistan. So many years have passed since Partition, so why hasn’t this love story ended yet?).”

Why Kangana Ranaut is repeatedly attacking Shah Kangana Ranaut attacked Nasseruddin Shah on social media after she reposted a comment made by actor, lyricist Piyush Mishra. Mishra had criticised Shah over his 'dog with a bone in its mouth can't bark' remark. Responding to Shah for questioning Bollywood celebrities' silence on student protests, Mishra questioned him back on the Jharkhand student protest.

To this, Kangana Ranaut added, "Sach toh ye hai ki har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jiss ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwaali karti hoon, uske liye ladti hoon. Naseer saab khate toh iss desh ke hain lekin ladte padosi desh ke liye hai (The truth is that each and everyone of us is someone’s pet. I am proud that I protect and defend the same house from where I get my food. But Naseer saab eats from this land and defends the neighbouring country).”