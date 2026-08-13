Kangana Ranaut escalates attack on Naseeruddin Shah after ‘lomdi’ remark, asks ‘Why Pakistan ki prem katha continues?’

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has doubled down on her remark against veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. She recently referred to him as "lomdi" (fox) over his support towards the student protests in the country. Talking about it, she has once again slammed Shah for his "love for Pakistan."

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut on her ‘lomdi’ statement Talking to ANI, Kangana Ranaut made claims about the film industry and its “consistent attitude”. Talking about the agitation at Jantar Mantar, Ranaut said that some of her parliamentarian friends climbed onto their cars and broke windows. She also alleged that about 2,500 people gathered outside her house, climbing to the gate.

"This isn't a new issue; the film industry has always held this attitude. You witnessed the attack on Parliament. I have many parliamentarian friends whose cars were climbed upon and whose windows were smashed. Everyone knows this; it is no secret. People even climbed up to the gate of my house; there were at least two and a half thousand people outside, and such a massive police force had to be deployed that we couldn't sleep at night," she said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut in legal trouble over ‘gutter’ remark on Gen Z protesters

She added, “So when a situation like this was unfolding at Jantar Mantar, they were all shedding crocodile tears. But now that children in Jharkhand are facing this kind of oppression, aren’t they Gen Z too? Is someone only considered Gen Z if they act against the country or abuse the Prime Minister? They themselves have been made to appear anti-youth. This hypocrisy in the film industry will not work. The crocodile tears that people from the film industry were shedding for Jantar Mantar, they should shed the same tears for the children in Jharkhand as well.”

Ranaut defends Mentioning her "lomdi" remark at Naseeruddin Shah, she revealed why she used the term.

She said, justifying, "I said this about Naseeruddin Shah because he had made such a distasteful video in which he was making threats of this kind. And whenever you look at his films, interviews or statements, it is always about Pakistan. Yeh Pakistan ki prem katha kab khatam hogi? Jab dekho Pakistan ke prem mein yeh mare rahte hain. Ab Partition ko bhi itne saal ho gaye hain toh yeh love story khatam kyun nahi ho rahi hai (When will this love story with Pakistan end? He is always obsessed with his love for Pakistan. So many years have passed since Partition, so why hasn’t this love story ended yet?).”

Advertisement

Why Kangana Ranaut is repeatedly attacking Shah Kangana Ranaut attacked Nasseruddin Shah on social media after she reposted a comment made by actor, lyricist Piyush Mishra. Mishra had criticised Shah over his 'dog with a bone in its mouth can't bark' remark. Responding to Shah for questioning Bollywood celebrities' silence on student protests, Mishra questioned him back on the Jharkhand student protest.

To this, Kangana Ranaut added, "Sach toh ye hai ki har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jiss ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwaali karti hoon, uske liye ladti hoon. Naseer saab khate toh iss desh ke hain lekin ladte padosi desh ke liye hai (The truth is that each and everyone of us is someone’s pet. I am proud that I protect and defend the same house from where I get my food. But Naseer saab eats from this land and defends the neighbouring country).”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Naseeruddin Shah had previously supported students, condemning alleged police brutality at Jantar Mantar during a CJP-led protest over irregularities in the education system.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.